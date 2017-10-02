It's yours for £2.3million

Fancy living in Graham Norton’s house? Then you’re in luck. The star of Eurovision, Father Ted and his eponymous chat show has just put his seaside home in Cooden, Bexhill-on-Sea, on the market. Our Graham is asking a cool £2.3million for the property. But you do get six bedrooms, an outdoor pool and your own strip of private beach.

More celebrity homes: See inside Jon Bon Jovi’s new Greenwich Village apartment, worth £14million

You also get to wake up to spectacular views of the English Channel like this!

The award-winning, architect-designed pad is contemporary in style, its wraparound balconies and iroko timber cladding covering all four sides of the house. Every room is bright and airy and painted crisp white, making it the ideal blank canvas for its new owner.

In the living room, there are plenty of sofas where Graham and his guests can chat – and no Big Red Chair, so everyone can relax when telling their anecdotes. Bi-fold doors open onto a neat and tidy garden, and underfloor heating takes the coastal chill off in winter. We can’t spot his five BAFTA awards on display, though.

Around the corner, there’s an informal dining area and a kitchen with breakfast bar. It’s tailor-made for a showbiz party, and a great space for Graham’s beloved dogs, Bailey and Madge, to stretch their legs.

On the first floor, the three front bedrooms boast A-List views, while a fourth has a spacious ensuite. Look closely and you’ll spot chairs covered in fabric by Orla Kiely, a designer from Graham’s native Ireland.

Climb another staircase to the second floor, you’ll find the master suite and its vast private balcony…

…and a master bathroom with one of the most well-appointed tubs we’ve ever seen.

More tubs with a view: 7 hotel baths with beautiful views

We’re sure Graham has a driver to take him into London, but if you need to get to the capital, Cooden Beach train station is five minutes away. It’s then a 1h45 commute into the capital, or two hours by car. Gatwick Airport is an hour away, and Heathrow Airport is two hours’ drive.

Rumour has it, Graham is selling up to buy a new home in central London. As one of the BBC’s highest paying stars, earning a reported £900,000 a year, we imagine his new abode will be even more swanky!