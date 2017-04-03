Step inside the luxurious home of Mr Gatsby: a paradise of marbled interiors, manicured lawns, and stunning views

You’ve been entranced by the book and dazzled by the film, and now you can take a peek inside the mansion that inspired Baz Luhrmann’s ‘The Great Gatsby’ movie set.

The 1920s waterfront estate is located just 25 miles from New York City in the wealthy community of Kings Point, Long Island – thought to be F. Scott Fitzgerald’s inspiration for the town of West Egg.

Covering 7.7 acres of land, this 14,551sq ft mansion has 18 bedrooms and boasts views of the magnificent Manhattan skyline.

It was recently on the market for £67.8 million, according to the US property website Trulia, and since it’s unsure if there were any takers, it could still be up for grabs!

The property has everything you need for that luxury 1920s vibe: an outdoor pool complete with a slide and swim-up bars, a tennis court, and acres of manicured gardens. It’s not hard to see why Luhrmann drew inspiration from this extravagant estate.

Step inside and you’ll enter a decadent wonderland of marble and stained glass. The kitchen is enormous, and with 25 bathrooms, you’ll never have to wait your turn for the shower.

There are indoor swimming pools, a lazy river, a hair salon, and a bowling alley. What more could you need for a Gatsby-themed party? A casino you say? No problem. There’s also a shooting range, a wine-tasting room, and a spa, so there really is something for everyone.

Guests can park their cars in the two-storey garage or moor their 200ft yacht to a pier that looks just like Mr Gatsby’s.

You don’t have to be a fan of the Great Gatsby movie to be wowed by this house – it’s extravagant even by Hollywood A-listers’ standards. Now who fancies a martini?

Words: Katie Garrett

Images: Trulia