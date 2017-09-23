'I love neutral colours – particularly a combination of grey and white – as they are so easy to accessorise and add colour to as and when'

This four-storey, three-bedroom house was in relatively good condition when the owners bought it in September 2016, though it had been decorated in quite a ‘masculine’ style. ‘There was wallpaper in almost every room, which we didn’t like, so we removed it all and repainted,’ says the owner. ‘We used Dulux One-Coat in white throughout for a clean, fresh look. This allows me to accessorise easily with artwork that I can swap around as and when I feel like it.’

With the walls painted, the owners replaced all the carpet and downstairs flooring, and had a new family bathroom fitted. ‘The old one needed a lot of work doing to it so we called in the professionals and it took a few days, but it’s made such a difference.’

The owner wanted the home to be practical for her family of four, but it was also important that it looked stylish at the same time. She went for a grey and white theme, which has created a beautiful soothing palette for her family home.

Dining area

The open plan kitchen-dining area is the heart of this family’s home and leads out onto the garden. ‘I wanted the area to work for the whole family, with space to move around, so we’ve gone for a small dining table. The wooden doors that opened onto the patio were rotten, so we had new French doors fitted.’

Kitchen

The original beige cupboards made the kitchen look dark and uninspiring. ‘With all the other work being done in the house, we didn’t have the funds to fit new units, so I painted the cabinetry and replaced the handles instead. I’m so pleased with the results – it looks like a different room!’

As a finishing touch, she fitted Metro tiles with grey grouting to make a splashback. Next on her to-do list is a new kitchen floor. ‘I’d like to have ceramic tiles in a much lighter colour as the original black slate tiles make the room feel too dark. It’s a big job, though, so we’re waiting for the right time.’

Living room

‘I’d say our house is mostly country style mixed with a bit of Scandi. I love neutral colours – particularly a combination of grey and white – as they are so easy to accessorise and add colour to as and when.’

‘We went down this route when we came to furnishing the living room, choosing a smart grey sofa and footstool. We opted for a corner shape to make best use of the space. I’ve teamed it with some yellow cushions for a pop of colour.’

Bedroom

The grey, white and yellow theme continues upstairs into the bedroom. ‘This space has a modern country-style feel. I like to relax here in the evening, propped up by cushions, when the boys are asleep.’

Son’s bedroom

Having a daybed in a child’s bedroom is a great space saver and versatile when friends stay over. ‘You really underestimate how much you can fit in the drawers below the daybed.’

Floating shelves are ideal for displaying books and favourite toys, and wall stickers are a good alternative to wallpapering as they can be removed when a child outgrows the theme.

Bathroom

‘We bought a new bathroom suite from Victoria Plum and then had Karndean wooden flooring fitted to finish the look.’

Exterior

‘We’re so pleased with the finished result – it’s turned out better than I could have hoped for. It’s perfect for our family, and we love being able to open our French doors onto the patio in the warmer weather. All the rooms look so much brighter and I hope I’ve been able to inspire others with what we’ve achieved.’

This house tour originally appeared in Style at Home, September 2017.

Image credits: Lizzie Orme