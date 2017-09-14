Habitat is the latest brand to join the internet retail revolution by making shopping for hip homeware easy with their own click and collect service.

Good things come to those who wait, as finally Habitat is the latest in a long line of interior and homeware brands to realise that a click and collect service is the way us consumers like to shop these days.

Love shopping for home accessories? Take a look at Ideal Home loves – our pick of the best buys

Following the major upgrade of the habitat.co.uk website, Habitat is now improving the service it offers to online customers with the launch of their click and collect service. And it’s about time we think as over 60% of Habitat’s sales originate online.

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t heard of the buzz word, ‘click and collect’ – the concept is very simple and practical. You, the customer, buy something online. Then, rather than wait for the delivery three to five working days later, you go to the shop and collect it yourself when it’s convenient for you (within reason). Plus it’s usually free – yay!

Stop the press: We’re VERY excited to announce the launch of our first furniture and homeware range

As of now, you can get your hands on over 3,000 super stylish products from the Habitat collection such as lighting, textiles, tableware, decorative accessories and even small flat-pack furniture – look out Ikea!

Don’t worry if there is not a Habitat near you as not only is the service available from Habitat’s larger stores in London, Leeds and Edinburgh, but also from over 2,300 DPD Pickup collection sites including more than 200 Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

Clare Askem, Habitat’s MD, says: ‘The way our customers want to shop with us is changing and we’ve worked hard at evolving our digital offer at pace to meet this demand. Our customers increasingly want speed, flexibility and choice and our aim is to develop the Habitat brand into a multi-channel business for the digital age that works around modern life.’

Find the perfect product for your home with the help of our shopping guides So what are you waiting for? Head over to Habitat.co.uk, take a look at their gorgeous new autumn/winter range and get clicking!

Understandably, the service is for only smaller products; Habitat don’t have the space in store for large item collection just yet and you’d have to be pretty keen to heave a sofa down the high street!