A landmark Gothic castle on the Isle of Man given a three-year makeover with reclaimed ballroom floor, sun terrace and swimming pool is up for sale for £3.95 million

Harold Tower is located high on Douglas Head, offering spectacular views across the bay. The property is set in a private location with mature walled grounds extending to approximately 3 acres and includes a Coach House and Guest Cottage. After all, this must be the reason why I’m king of my castle.

The eight-bedroom listed property was once home to the artist John Martin who painted ‘The Plains of Heaven’, on display at Tate Britain. It was later used as a hotel during the war years. It was purchased by the current owners in 2005, and has since been lovingly restored.

Harold Tower dates from 1833 – when the plot was sold for the purpose of constructing a house. It is believed its name was used from the outset in reference to ‘King Harold’, although this is unsubstantiated. The grounds had previously been part of the former Nunnery Estate.

The refurbishment was inspired by the interior designer Jean-Louis Mainguy who was commissioned to advise on the project, including choosing and sourcing materials, bespoke furniture, fabrics and colours together with hand blocked wall coverings and handmade carpets throughout.

The hexagonal tower design, castellation, distinctive windows and arches are the obvious standout architectural features of the home.

Further design features include an impressive octagonal reception hall with five doors leading to two reception rooms, a dining room, wine cellar (yes,really), and a sun room, which offers incredible views across the harbour and bay.

On from there, French doors lead out to a raised balcony and secluded sun terrace where the pool is located.

The drawing room includes a hand carved fireplace with marble stands and hearth, while the floor has been reclaimed from the nearby Palace Lido ballroom.

Upstairs, the master bedroom leads into a dressing room and has its own en-suite bathroom while the galleried landing offers plenty of light. There is also a study, perfect for the homeworkers among us.

Harold Tower is up for sale at Knight Frank for £3.95 million.

Do you want to be the king of your own castle?