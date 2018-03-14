Want to be the king of your own castle? The picturesque Harold Tower could be yours!

Jennifer Louise Ebert
By

A landmark Gothic castle on the Isle of Man given a three-year makeover with reclaimed ballroom floor, sun terrace and swimming pool is up for sale for £3.95 million

Harold Tower is located high on Douglas Head, offering spectacular views across the bay. The property is set in a private location with mature walled grounds extending to approximately 3 acres and includes a Coach House and Guest Cottage. After all, this must be the reason why I’m king of my castle.

Harold Tower Castle Isle of Man

Image credit: Knight Frank

The eight-bedroom listed property was once home to the artist John Martin who painted ‘The Plains of Heaven’, on display at Tate Britain. It was later used as a hotel during the war years. It was purchased by the current owners in 2005, and has since been lovingly restored.

Harold Tower Castle Isle of Man

Image credit: Knight Frank

Harold Tower dates from 1833 – when the plot was sold for the purpose of constructing a house. It is believed its name was used from the outset in reference to ‘King Harold’, although this is unsubstantiated. The grounds had previously been part of the former Nunnery Estate.

Harold Tower Castle Isle of Man

Image credit: Knight Frank


Harold Tower Castle Isle of Man living room

Image credit: Knight Frank

The refurbishment was inspired by the interior designer Jean-Louis Mainguy who was commissioned to advise on the project, including choosing and sourcing materials, bespoke furniture, fabrics and colours together with hand blocked wall coverings and handmade carpets throughout.

Related: The Crown House is the picture perfect setting for a romantic novel

Harold Tower Castle Isle of Man living room

Image credit: Knight Frank


Harold Tower Castle Isle of Man wine celler

Image credit: Knight Frank

The hexagonal tower design, castellation, distinctive windows and arches are the obvious standout architectural features of the home.

Harold Tower Castle Isle of Man cinema

Image credit: Knight Frank

Further design features include an impressive octagonal reception hall with five doors leading to two reception rooms, a dining room, wine cellar (yes,really), and a sun room, which offers incredible views across the harbour and bay.

Harold Tower Castle Isle of Man bathroom

Image credit: Knight Frank

On from there, French doors lead out to a raised balcony and secluded sun terrace where the pool is located.

Harold Tower Castle Isle of Man bedroom

Image credit: Knight Frank

Harold Tower Castle Isle of Man bathroom

Image credit: Knight Frank

The drawing room includes a hand carved fireplace with marble stands and hearth, while the floor has been reclaimed from the nearby Palace Lido ballroom.

Image credit: Knight Frank

Upstairs, the master bedroom leads into a dressing room and has its own en-suite bathroom while the galleried landing offers plenty of light. There is also a study, perfect for the homeworkers among us.

Harold Tower Castle Isle of Man sea view

Image credit: Knight Frank

Harold Tower Castle Isle of Man

Image credit: Knight Frank

Related: Grade-II listed 18th-century folly – featured on Grand Designs – goes on sale for £1.95million

Harold Tower Castle Isle of Man

Image credit: Knight Frank

Harold Tower is up for sale at Knight Frank for £3.95 million.

Do you want to be the king of your own castle?

