It's got a garage like the Batcave and the most gorgeous indoor pool!

If Richard Curtis is looking to film a sequel to Notting Hill, we’ve found the perfect location. Havona House is a Hollywood heartthrob of a house, located right in the middle of London’s famous ‘village’. We can just imagine Julia Roberts/Anna Scott gliding about the place, can’t you?

The property has just popped on to the market for a cool £25 million. But in its defence, unlike a lot of London properties, you do get your money’s worth. This place is FANCY!

We think you’ll love this place, too: Take a tour of this handsome Grade-II listed Manor house

Let’s start in the front hall, where you’ll find this stairway from heaven. It winds up through several floors – the house is set over seven storeys in all. And if you can’t manage the stairs, there’s also a lift.

Mallinson Architects and Engineers constricted the staircase, using white stone with metal balustrades and a polished wooden rail. Colourful lighting hangs elegantly through the middle.

From the hall, you can access the basement, home to a Batman-style garage, where cars are transported to street level on motorised platforms. Told you it was fancy!

The basement also houses a 70 foot-long swimming pool, with a floor that can be raised and lowered so you can have a paddle, a proper swim, or use the space as a banqueting hall. It’s joined by a gym, sauna and hammam.

Let’s head to the lower ground floor now, and into the kitchen. Who wouldn’t want to prepare a Sunday lunch here? Or maybe get a chef in to do it for you…

Turn around and there’s a casual dining and living room, which in turn leads out into a small-but-perfectly-formed garden.

Inspired to revamp yours? See all our kitchen ideas.

Looking for somewhere more formal to eat? How about this space?

With its reclaimed oak parquet flooring and elegant after-dinner lodge area, it’s as smart as any of the nearby restaurants. It’ll certainly do for us.

On to the bedrooms now – there are seven in total. All as stunning as this.

The bathrooms are equally impressive. Is there such a thing as too much marble? Not if this space is anything to go by.



Image credit: Casa e Progetti/Roxstone

Video Of The Week

We don’t quite have the budget to splash out on the place ourselves… but is anyone up for a house share?