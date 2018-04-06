Take a look around Havona House – Notting Hill’s most expensive home

It's got a garage like the Batcave and the most gorgeous indoor pool!

If Richard Curtis is looking to film a sequel to Notting Hill, we’ve found the perfect location. Havona House is a Hollywood heartthrob of a house, located right in the middle of London’s famous ‘village’. We can just imagine Julia Roberts/Anna Scott gliding about the place, can’t you?

The property has just popped on to the market for a cool £25 million. But in its defence, unlike a lot of London properties, you do get your money’s worth. This place is FANCY!

Notting-Hill-Havona-House-2

Image credit: Casa e Progetti/Roxstone

Let’s start in the front hall, where you’ll find this stairway from heaven. It winds up through several floors – the house is set over seven storeys in all. And if you can’t manage the stairs, there’s also a lift.

Mallinson Architects and Engineers constricted the staircase, using white stone with metal balustrades and a polished wooden rail. Colourful lighting hangs elegantly through the middle.

Notting-Hill-Havona-House-4

Image credit: Casa e Progetti/Roxstone

From the hall, you can access the basement, home to a Batman-style garage, where cars are transported to street level on motorised platforms. Told you it was fancy!

Notting-Hill-Havona-house-11

Image credit: Casa e Progetti/Roxstone

The basement also houses a 70 foot-long swimming pool, with a floor that can be raised and lowered so you can have a paddle, a proper swim, or use the space as a banqueting hall. It’s joined by a gym, sauna and hammam.

Notting-Hill-Havona-House-14

Image credit: Casa e Progetti/Roxstone

Let’s head to the lower ground floor now, and into the kitchen. Who wouldn’t want to prepare a Sunday lunch here? Or maybe get a chef in to do it for you…

Notting-Hill-Havona-House-8

Image credit: Casa e Progetti/Roxstone

Turn around and there’s a casual dining and living room, which in turn leads out into a small-but-perfectly-formed garden.

Notting-Hill-Havona-House-9

Image credit: Casa e Progetti/Roxstone

Looking for somewhere more formal to eat? How about this space?

Notting-hILL-Havona-house-10

Image credit: Casa e Progetti/Roxstone

With its reclaimed oak parquet flooring and elegant after-dinner lodge area, it’s as smart as any of the nearby restaurants. It’ll certainly do for us.

Notting-Hill-Havona-House-6

Image credit: Casa e Progetti/Roxstone

On to the bedrooms now – there are seven in total. All as stunning as this.

Notting-Hill-havona-house-17

Image credit: Casa e Progetti/Roxstone

The bathrooms are equally impressive. Is there such a thing as too much marble? Not if this space is anything to go by.

Notting-Hill-Havona-house-15
Image credit: Casa e Progetti/Roxstone

We don’t quite have the budget to splash out on the place ourselves… but is anyone up for a house share?

