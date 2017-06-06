An Eames chair and an icon of the home office have all made it into the Heal's top 10 design icons in a survey to find the UK's favourite design

A traditional farmhouse table debuted in 2016 has topped the list of Heal’s top 10 design icons, as voted for by the British public.

A OnePoll survey of 2,000 UK adults commissioned by the high end department store includes some of the most important designers of the last 200 years including Charles and Ray Eames, Arne Jacobsen and Philippe Starck, as well as specially sourced vintage items sold at Heal’s during the 20th century.

Every item from the Heal’s 100 will be on show at the Tottenham Court Road store until June 12th and there will be an electronic version of the Heal’s 100 commemorative book available to buy online.

10. Pinner four-poster bed by Kirsty Whyte for Heal’s

The Pinner bed – so named after the store’s founder, Sir Ambrose Heal’s home town – has a pragmatic Arts & Crafts elegance combined with undeniable modernity and was one of the early adopters of the dark blue that’s become a huge interiors trend since.

9. Melt pendant by Tom Dixon and Front for Tom Dixon

Tom Dixon is perhaps the best known British designer working at the moment and the man we have to thank for making copper cool again. This glorious pendant is the result of a project with Front – a partnership formed by three Swedish designers – and is typical of Dixon’s use of statement lighting in a residential setting.

8. Ploum sofa by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Ligne Roset

Eccentric designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec take inspiration from of Paloma Picasso and the 1960s to create this scarlet design for the forward-thinking furniture company Ligne Roset.

7. Hepburn sofa by Paola Navone for Heal’s (2007)

Another modern interpretation of a mid-century classic, this leather sofa by respected Italian designer Paola Navone is upholstered in soft leather and exclusive to Heal’s.

6. Moka Express by Alfonso Bialetti for Bialetti

A staple of design reference books, the original design for the beautifully functional Moka Express coffee maker dates from Mussolini’s Italy pre-1943. The sketch featured as part of the design is of the owner of the Bialetti company.

5. Wallis Sofa by Russell Pinch for Heal’s (2017)

Commissioned as part of a collaboration with British designer Russell Pinch and winner of the Heal’s Discovers initiative in 2006, the Wallis takes its cue from classic mid-century aesthetics. Widely seen as a future classic, the sofa features a one-piece seat pad upholstered in Varese velvet from Designers Guild.

4. Egg chair by Arne Jacobsen for Fritz Hansen (1958)

Hand stitched from one large piece of smooth leather, Arne Jacobsen’s iconic Egg chair was originally designed for Scandinavian Airlines’ Royal Hotel in Copenhagen and was an immediate success from launch.

3. Anglepoise 1227 desk lamp by George Carwardine for Anglepoise (1937)

While many imitations were to follow, the original Anglepoise design has fewer curves, squarer edges and a base that references Art Deco. The visible springs and wires were revolutionary at the time, a true embodiment of form following function.

2. Eames Lounge chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Vitra (1956)

The Eames Lounge chair is seen today as a true classic, but it was also a huge hit from the moment of its launch in 1956 after appearing in a number of films and magazine photo shoots. An icon on mid-century design, it’s also incredibly comfortable.

1. Cooks table by Heal’s Design Studio for Heal’s (2016)

A classic farmhouse table has been voted the winner (although survey details reveal that it was more popular with women than men) proving that family life and social spaces are still the heart of the home.

Echoing the Victorian kitchen tables from grand country homes, it features beautifully turned legs, three drawers on each side and an oak frame with a hanging rail at either end, perfect for storing tea towels and oven gloves, and can be topped with either marble, wood or concrete for a range of looks.

Never mind the full 10, we’re working towards owning one of these beauties!