There are so many goodies, your basket will be full before you know it. New arrivals include woven Candle lanterns, £12.99, tropical Slub Weave cushion covers, £8.99, and patterned cotton rugs, from £19.99.

Clutter bugs can pick up woven storage baskets from £8.99, and storage jars, from £9.99. There’s beautiful table linen, too, like the off-white striped and Fringed tablecloth (above), £19.99.

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first UK store way back in 1976. Forty years later, there are more than 260 stores across the UK and Ireland. H&M’s Country Manager for UK & Ireland, Carlos Duarte, said ‘We’re delighted to be expanding in Westfield Stratford City. The new store is not only the largest in the UK and Ireland, it is also one of H&M’s largest global flagships.’

Aside from homeware, you can also shop its covetable and purse-friendly clothing lines for ladies, gents and kids, and an ever-expanding beauty and cosmetics ranges, displayed over the store’s three floors. If edgy street style’s your thing, you’ll want to check out the new collection designed in collaboration with Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson, launching on May 18.

And don’t forget to download the H&M app, as from May 23, you’ll be able to use it to access the H&M Club loyalty scheme. As well as a 25% birthday discount, free online delivery and access to giveaways, the Club rewards you with points for every pound you spend. And as we all know, points mean prizes! Or in this case, more to spend on lovely homeware.