Top 5 home-buying headaches revealed

Whether you are a first time buyer or a property pilgrim these are the top hassles house hunters encounter when moving home

Moving home can be one of the most stressful life events you’ll encounter and so it is no surprise that a recent survey commissioned by the leading home-buying company We Buy Any Home has found that over three quarters (79 per cent) of UK buyers and homeowners have a home-buying hassle tale to tell.

The survey reveals these as the top home-buying headaches that buyers face when searching for their dream home…

1. Noisy neighbours

When asked to reveal the biggest horrors that they have come across when viewing a home, almost two thirds (64 per cent) of respondents said that hearing noisy and disruptive neighbours was the biggest turn off for them.

2. Muddy carpets

Cleanliness is one of the most important factors for British home buyers, after half of the respondents (52 per cent) stated that gruesome, muddy carpets scared them off making an offer on a property.

3. Mouse droppings

Vermin infestations also scored highly after almost half (48 per cent) stated that coming across mouse droppings and dead insects on the floor made them fear for their health and, thus, dismiss a property straightaway.

4. Bad smells

Odour is a significant consideration for buyers as well, after 37 per cent of the survey respondents admitted that coming across ‘bad smells’ in a property left them wanting to run out the door.

5. Gazumping

Of those surveyed, almost a third (32 per cent) said that they had been left shaken up after their offer on a property, which was verbally accepted by the owner, was ‘gazumped’ by another buyer offering a larger amount of money over the asking price.

Other frustrations and turn offs also included dirty bathroom and kitchens (25 per cent) time-wasters and untimely house viewings (22 per cent) untidy pavements (20 per cent) transport noise (18 per cent) and over-grown and unkept gardens (11 per cent).

Founder of home-buying company, We Buy Any Home, Eliot Castle, commented “It is interesting to see that many buyers have dismissed a property due to unsatisfactory conditions, such as a dirty interior or unappealing odour. It’s important therefore for sellers to take note and ensure that their home is clean and welcoming, on both the inside and the outside, if they want to make a sale and achieve the best offer possible.”