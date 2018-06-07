31 branches have been identified for closure – see if yours is on the list

House of Fraser – the brand behind homeware lines Dickens & Jones, Biba, Gray & Willow and Linea – could be closing 31 of its 59 shops, according to the BBC. This is the plan under a rescue deal to save the ailing department store, which is currently up for approval.

The biggest casualty will be the company’s flagship on London’s Oxford Street. Sitting somewhere between two more – successful – household names, Selfridges and John Lewis, it’s been struggling in the face of higher rents, staff costs and online competition.

And it’s far from the only one – more than half of House of Fraser stores here in the UK will be closing. Is your local on the list?

Full list of House of Fraser stores closing

Stores slated to close: Altrincham, Aylesbury, Birkenhead, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Camberley, Cardiff, Carlisle, Chichester, Cirencester, Cwmbran, Darlington, Doncaster, Edinburgh Frasers, Epsom, Grimsby, High Wycombe, Hull, Leamington Spa, Lincoln, London Oxford Street, London King William Street, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Shrewsbury, Skipton, Swindon, Telford, Wolverhampton, Worcester.

Whether or not you are sad to see your local shop disappear, you can at least look forward to picking up some bargains in the inevitable closing-down sales. Here are a few buys from the current Spring/Summer range that we have our eye on…

Seafare kitchen

The Seafare collection aims to conjure up the look and feel of life beside the sea, and includes artisanal ceramics and lots of raw finishes – ‘they’re all about capturing the beauty in imperfection,’ says designer Lois Vincent.

Buy now: Grey & Willow rustic storage jars, from £14, House of Fraser

Hot Tropics garden

Bring a bit of zing to your back garden with tropical prints from this new collection. Many of the cushions take their inspiration from the classic palm motif. But different abstract treatments make for very individual designs.

Buy now: Linea Chagall Abstract Floral cushion, £15, House of Fraser

Maximalist hallway

Confident decorators will love this fusion of full-on pattern and glam metallics. Our favourite piece is this unusual and striking mirror. We think it’s a future classic – well they do say diamonds are forever…

Buy now: Biba Lexington Diamond Mirror, £195, House of Fraser

Grab them while you can!