How do you use your bedroom?

From 'Netflix and Chill' to scrolling through your phone – how do you spend your time in the bedroom?

One in five Brits (21%) feel that their bedroom is a more comfortable space to relax in than other areas of the home, according to a new study commissioned by online bed retailer, Time 4 Sleep.

The survey of more than 1,000 UK adults, conducted on behalf of the bed retailer, explored the changing nature of social spaces within the home.

Results from the survey painted the bedroom as a relaxing sanctuary in which Brits can retreat to escape the hustle and bustle. One in three UK adults say they head to their bedroom to unwind (31%), with millennials appearing particularly grateful for the calm, as 14% claim it is the only area where they can get some peace and quiet, compared to just 7% of over 55s.

With the bedroom becoming a hub of activity, it is unsurprising that people are heading here for social activities instead of other living areas in the home. One in ten (10%) are watching over 10 hours of TV in bed each week, which is roughly the same as two episodes of ‘Stranger Things’ every day.

The top 10 social activities UK adults are most likely to do in the bedroom are:

1. Read – 59%

2. TV or a film – 41%

3. Scroll through a phone – 40%

4. Talk on the phone – 21%

5. Listen to music/podcasts – 20%

6. Watch Netflix – 17%

7. Play video games – 13%

8. Read books to children – 10%

= Work – 10%

10. Exercise 9%

It seems we’re also a nation that loves to lie in at the weekend, with nearly one in six (16%) UK adults spending more than three hours in bed once they’ve woken up, and one in five 25-34s spending more than six (20%).

Interestingly, a staggering 85% of 18-34 year olds watch shows and films in bed, in comparison to only 44% of over 55s. The generational gap is even more apparent when it comes to watching Netflix in the bedroom, with 35% of millennials using the service in bed, in contrast to just 4% of over 55s. It can become an addiction too, with Ofcom2 reporting that around a third (32%) of UK adults lose sleep because of the temptation to watch an extra episode or two.

In terms of non-screen-based activities, women are more likely than men to turn to books as their route to relaxation, with nearly two in three reading in bed (64%), compared to just over half of the men (54%). Yet for some the bedroom isn’t all about fun and games, with one in five millennials (20%) using the space for work.

The five cities where people are most likely to spend more than six hours in bed at the weekend during the day are:

1. London – 15%

2. Manchester – 13%

3. Glasgow – 10%

= Edinburgh – 10%

5. Leeds – 9%

In addition to the research, figures taken from the Sleep Council’s 2017 Great British Bedtime Report revealed that more people are now buying bigger beds. The number of respondents who bought a king sized bed has jumped from 20% in 2013 to 32% this year, indicating a change in consumer behaviour.

‘The bedroom is evolving, with people choosing to spend more time in there as a way to relax. While other rooms may carry associations with stress or busy-ness, the bedroom is generally a calmer place, making it the perfect place to unwind.

‘One way to make your room more comfortable or relaxing is to invest in a larger bed, which will give you and your partner or children plenty of space to relax in front of the TV, says Jonathan Warren, director at Time 4 Sleep.

