Promotional feature with Dunelm

The change of season brings with it fresh new trends, and Dunelm is coveting one of French influence with the Maison Francaise collection.

Vintage fans will delight at the new homeware range that offers a modern take on much-loved French style.

The Maison Francaise range takes inspiration from classic French design, a style that radiates effortless charm thanks to the elegant furniture shapes and feminine colour palette.

While inherently classic, the range has a modern edge thanks to the subtle re-worked shapes and on-trend colours such as dark charcoal and chalk white, softened by pastel highlights.

The new home collection features chic bedroom furniture, pretty bed linens, lighting, cushions and decorative accessories to dress every room in the home.

One such fan of the vintage look is Stylist and influencer Eimear Varian-Barry who helped style the new collection, picking out her favourite pieces to show how they can be used to their full potential. She shares her tips for using the new vintage-inspired range to create a stylish haven, ‘There’s something so fresh and exciting about the autumn-winter collection, I just adore it. It’s hard to decide on what my favourite piece is – there are just so many nice things!’

Calming and classic, the Maison Francaise range is just as easy to work into an existing room as it is to create the look from entirely from scratch. ‘Interior style is so personal,’ says Eimear. ‘I like things to look natural, so I’ll definitely be picking up a few bits from Maison Francaise for my own home.’

Scatter cushions are the perfect finishing touch on a dressed bed. Add a feminine feel to the boudoir by introducing cushions in blush pink with lace trims and delicately stitched detailing.

Buy Now: Lace Edge Blush Cushion, £15

Set the mood for romance with ambient candlelight. This graceful wire candelabra holds up to five candles. ‘This gorgeous piece would work equally well in a living or dining room to create a grown-up elegant scheme with a sophisticated French antique vibe,’ says Eimear.

Buy Now: Grey Wire Candelabra, £20

The dark charcoal bedlinen gives the Maison Francaise collection a modern edge, with darker brooding shades of grey being on-trend. The vintage floral print and frilled edge is what keeps the design feminine.

Buy Now: Pivoine Grey Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £22

Keep lighting elegant and simple for an authentic French feel. A washed grey finish gives this ceramic lamp base a beautifully natural look, complimented by a pleated shade in a serene shade of grey.

Buy Now: Paris Grey Table Lamp, £39



The right rug can command attention in any room. This shaggy grey design is beautifully enhanced by metallic threads that catch the light, creating a subtle shimmer underfoot.

Buy Now: Gem Sparkle Shaggy Rug, from £29

Small accessories can make a big impact. The Maison Francaise range has plenty of inexpensive key accessories that will instantly add a touch of Chateau-chic, such as this dove grey photo frame with delicately curved edges.

Buy Now: Grey Portrait Photo Frame, £9

In contrast to the pretty florals and lace seen on the bedding there are throws and cushions in luxurious faux fur, chunky cable knits and waffle textures. Mix the textures to create a layered look and add warmth for maximum cosiness as dark evenings draw in.

Accentuate feminine decor in a bedroom further by choosing a matching bedspread and pillowshams. The stitching on this dusky pink design adds subtle decorative detail, not to mention making it irresistible to touch and snuggle under for slumber.

Buy Now: Lace Edge Blush Bedspread, from £65

Fresh flowers enhance any decor, none more so than that of romantic French style. The handmade finish of this ceramic vase is perfect for adding a hint of charm to flower displays.

Buy Now: Grey Fluted Top Vase, £14

Wrap up in style with this gorgeously cosy throw. The traditional knitted design is given an extra lush factor thanks to the decorative faux fur pompoms. By her own admissions, Eimear loved it so much she almost smuggled it home under her jumper! ‘Who wouldn’t want to wrap up in this on a chilly evening?’ she confesses of the (almost) irresistible throw.

Buy Now: Grey Chunky Pompom Throw, £50

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

The chåteau-chic style bedroom furniture collection includes the stunning Amelie upholstered bedstead that oozes the romantic feel of classic French style.

Buy Now: Amelie Upholstered Bedstead, from £599

‘Dunelm has always been a brand that inspires me and somewhere I love to shop, ‘ reveals Eimear. We’re sure if you’re a fan of French interior style, you too will be feeling inspired by this stunning new Maison Francaise collection – all available now, in store and online.