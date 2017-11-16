How to befriend new neighbours

Feeling a little companionless in your cul-de-sac lately? Check out these sure-fire ways to make friends and nestle up to your neighbours

Maybe you’ve just moved into a new area and need to make acquaintances or maybe you’ve been living in your home for a while but are fed up with being ships who pass in the night? Well, things could soon change; a recent survey of 2,000 adults, commissioned by Making Local Woods Work, have found the top 20 tips that could get you chin-wagging over the garden fence and putting each other’s wheelie bins out in no time.

Researchers found simply saying hello, having a cup of tea with the neighbours and getting a dog are sure-fire ways to get to know your locals. Norman Dandy of Making Local Woods Work said: ‘It’s the simplest things that can make the difference between someone settling into a new community quickly or not. Just saying “hello” or taking a parcel in for a neighbour can be all it takes.’

The study also found two in five said hectic lifestyles are to blame for not getting to know the local community better. Three in ten wish they knew their neighbour better, although three quarters said they have made an effort to integrate into their local community. Almost two thirds of those polled believe community engagement is an important function of society.

TOP 20 – BEST WAYS BEFRIEND NEIGHBOURS

Simply say hello to your neighbours

Visit the local pub

Take in a parcel for your neighbour

Make an effort to talk to everyone on the street

Invite neighbours round for a cup of tea

Volunteer for a local community project

Invite your neighbour round for dinner or a BBQ

Offer to watch a neighbour’s house while away

Attend the local school fete

Put your neighbour’s rubbish out

Get a dog

Compliment people on their car/garden

Attend all community events

Take a bottle wine round to your neighbours when you move in

Water your neighbour’s plants when they away

Spend lots of time in the front garden and chat to everyone who walks by

Offer to look after the neighbour’s cat

Join a fitness class e.g spinning, yoga, Pilates

Get involved with the local church e.g ringing church bells

Attend council meetings

Before you know it you could be hosting a neighbourly coffee morning, just don’t run out of sugar!