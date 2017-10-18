Make your Halloween party one to remember with heaps of glitter slime

Find out everything you need to know about making your own slime at home. Your little ones will love making slime from scratch, combining fun science with exciting sensory play. So whether your want to keep the kids stimulated, or make slime for a Halloween party, we’ve got the know how.

You will need

PVA or clear glue

Bicarbonate of Soda

Contact Lens Solution

Gel food colouring

Glitter (optional)

1. Prep your glue

Tip 1 cup of the PVA glue into a clean mixing bowl.

2. Mix in bicarbonate of soda

Measure out 1 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda and mix together well with the glue.

3. Add glitter and food colouring

Add a small blob of each, then mix it into the glue and bicarbonate of soda mixture until it has fully blended. Add more food colouring if you want your slime to be bright and bold.

4. Finally, add the contact lens solution

Measure out 1 tablespoon of solution, being careful not to spill any.

5. Keep on mixing

Continue to combine until the mixture starts to become stringy and come away from the edges of the mixing bowl. Take the mixture out of the bowl and start kneading it with your hands. You may need to do this for about 30 seconds, or until it stops sticking to your fingers. It should become elastic and super stretchy.

If it is still too sticky, just add a few more drops of contact lens solution to the mixture. Be careful as too much may result in your smile becoming too brittle.

Hurrah! You will have just created elastic and wonderfully stretchy slime.

You could now add lots of glitter, or go ahead and make a whole range of other colours and combine them together to make a rainbow of slime. Perfect for Halloween decorating!

Disclaimer: Children should be supervised at all times