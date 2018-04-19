Enjoy the heat wave with Ibiza-style B&M garden furniture

With temperatures rising this week it's the perfect time to jazz up gardens and get outside!

Looking to refresh the garden in time for summer? Now the sun is out it’s prime time to snap up some new treats to brightening up outdoor living spaces. You can’t afford to miss the vibrant new range of B&M garden furniture and accessories.

This fabulous new collection will help you create a glimpse of the vibrant party island of Ibiza, in your very own garden!

The new pieces join the legendary hot tub: Hot off the press; B&M hot tub goes on sale cheaper than anywhere else!

The Ibiza-inspired range will add pops of vibrant colour and fun to any outdoor space this summer. From comfy colourful kids chairs to a bright outdoor lights, this new range of show stoppers will bring the festive spirit of the White Isle closer to home.

The moon chair

Have you ever sat in one of these style chairs? They don’t look all that inviting but we can vouch that they are incredibly comfortable, largely due to the springiness of the strings. B&M garden furniture range offers a kids and grown-up version.

The Kids Moon Chairs are just £15! Available in sunshine enhancing shades of Coral, Bright Blue and White.

The Adult moon chairs match the mini versions, to ensure the whole family is sitting comfortably in style.

Buy now: String Moon Chair, £25, B&M

Create the perfect garden party atmosphere at home with this gazebo bar and stool set. It’s just the thing you might find poolside in Ibiza, all you need now is a pool right?

Pick up this set elsewhere at a RRP £400, or you could go to B&M and snap it up for just £250! With the saving you can fully stock the bar for the entire summer!

Buy now: Gazbo Bar & Stool Set, £250, B&M

Bright lights

Bright idea! These battery operated lights will certainly add the fun factor. The cords are so bright you might need your sunnies!

Bag yourself a Bulb on a Rope for just £2.99 each. At that price you can hang a rainbow of colour to jazz up patio areas for garden parties this summer.

A string of assorted coloured bulbs is ideal for creating a party vibe after dark. This classic set emit a warm white light powered by sunshine.

Buy now: 10 Colourful Solar String Lights, £7.99, B&M

For serving drinks

Whether you’re serving booze or soft drinks you can do it in style with this outdoor tableware. This jolly set of slogan tumblers will add a feel-good vibe to alfresco drinks.

Buy now: Printed Tumblers, £2.99 for 4, B&M

Video Of The Week

Fill a dispenser with cooling refreshments and let guests help themselves. This allows you more time to mingle, rather than be a bartender. This fun flamingo print design comes complete with four tumblers for the flam’in amazing price of just £3.99.

With so many affordable pieces out there, there’s no excuse not to enjoy the sunshine in style this summer.