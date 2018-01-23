7 iconic TV kitchens you wish you could cook in

Want to whip up a fudge cake with Nigella or poach a salmon with Mrs. Patmore? We just want a taste of these beautiful kitchen interiors

You can name that famous kitchen with just a flash of a bar stool or the opening of a pantry cupboard. You can practically smell the sticky incense of those steaming, meaty ribs and when you hear the snap of a crisp cracker you’re already raiding your food cupboard. If you weren’t looking forward to lunch already, you are now!

The power of the TV kitchen is captivating. They’ve helped us lose weight, gain weight and salivate – here are the most iconic…

Friends

Mismatched chairs, bright blue kitchen cupboards, an angular window draped in a bright yellow floral curtain – it can only be Monica’s kitchen. It may be shabby, it may not be chic, but it’s pretty special and we wouldn’t mind sharing a turkey with Joey here.

Downton Abbey

Is anyone with us when we say we are envious of Mrs. Patmore’s subterranean kitchen? With an abbey of AGAs, a collection of beautiful brass pots and old-school kitchen devices, we would love to cook in that scullery any day.

Nigella Lawson

Nigella’s cooking show had us all waiting with baited breath – no, not for the indulgent pleasures that awaited us, but for her new kitchen. Well, she didn’t disappoint with a candy coloured look with matching gadgets.

Great British Bake Off

The most famous – and delicious – tent across the country, this is the Great British Bake Off. Wooden cupboards are coated in pastels and contestants battle it out on a lawn inspired carpet that make this feel like the quintessential English garden.

Jamie Oliver

The formerly naked chef isn’t going to cook in just any old kitchen. Retro, metro splash back tiles, super fashionable open shelving and an encyclopaedia of ovens make Jamie’s kitchen almost as delicious as his pucker grub.

Masterchef

Whether it’s the UK or Australia, the Masterchef team have a collection of beautiful kitchens across the world. Set in an industrial emporium of exposed brick and metal frames, kitchen surfaces have sparkling steel with matching appliances.

Made in Chelsea

Video Of The Week

Voted one of the best interiors on TV, Sam and Louise Thompson’s kitchen in West London may be small but it’s definitely mighty. This monochrome number has us lusting after high gloss finishes and super swanky work surfaces.

Which iconic TV kitchen is your favourite?