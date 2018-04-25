Ideal v Great Deal – cool low-cost doubles to create Mid-century look

Introduce a retro vibe to your home with these key pieces – whatever your budget. Can you guess which are the great deals?

The key to nailing a cool, Mid-century scheme is to mix core pieces that boast clean lines and organic curves, with strong geometric shapes and pops of saturated colour.

We’ve rounded up a selection of Mid-century style buys to help you achieve this popular look at home. The furniture shapes have a modern edge, as do the accessories thanks to striking colour finishes. We’ve found an ideal buy and a more affordable alternative – the great deal. Whatever your budget, Enjoy!

The chevron cushion

Striking geometric prints ooze Mid-century style. Create a statement by mixing in a playful chevron stripe in a bold mustard yellow. Mustard, along with orange plays a key role in a retro colour palette. Both shades pair beautifully with more muted grey and powder-blue soft furnishings.

Ideal: Ryker Cushion, £25, Made

Great Deal: Hofdeco Chevron cushion Cover, £9.99, Amazon



The retro coffee table

These retro-inspired coffee tables both have plenty of curve appeal. The curved wooden legs and glass top details are both signature design notes for Mid-century furniture.

Ideal: Tonon Time Coffee table, £871, Houseology

Great deal: Hansen Coffee Table, £159, Dunelm

The bright light

Even when not lit these lamps both shine bright. The designs are statement retro accessories, in addition to being useful lamps.

Ideal: Wild & Wolf Task Desk Lamp, £72, Black by Design

Great deal: Gooseneck Desk light, NOW £35.99, Dowsing & Reynolds

The occasional chair

There are noticeable differences admittedly, however both are simple shapes with versatile appeal. The soft grey upholstery effortlessly is paired with elegant wooden legs.

Ideal: Wilmot Armchair, £695, Habitat

Great Deal: Papillion Contour Fabric accent Chair, £249, Ideal Home at Very

The bench seat

Talk about when minimalist design makes a big style statement! A wooden bench works perfectly with so many interior styles. Both benches are made of solid oak, a timeless material with that offers longevity.

Ideal: Croft Collection Lorn 4 Seater Dining Bench, £550, John Lewis

Great Deal: Camden Bench, £299, Next



Whether you plan to blow the budget or make a saving, these stylish buys are a great way to give your home a pinch of Mid-century cool.