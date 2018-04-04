Ideal v Great Deal – splurge or save on key pieces for a relaxed eclectic look

Create an effortlessly characterful feel for your home with these fabulous buys

Vintage pieces, playful pom-poms and statement accessories mix to create this characterful look, that we’re calling ‘Relaxed Eclectic’. This look is smart with a relaxed edge to keep it looking effortless. It’s suitable for all homes, but especially those with existing period features.

See this look brought to life: Look around this cool and classic Victorian semi in Northamptonshire

Start with a few statement accessories to inject some personality – a quirky pineapple lamp is just the thing! Add joyful splashes of colour with cushions and throws. This fail-safe decorating approach can be layered up over time, meaning it just gets better and better. Retaining a primarily neutral backdrop means there’s no danger of this look dating – you simply swap in colourful new pieces.

We’ve found buys at both ends of the price spectrum. Can you tell which is which?

The pineapple lamp

Lamps don’t get much more statement than those in pineapple form! Here, the popular fruity motif helps to add plenty of personality to an everyday item.

Ideal: Gold Pineapple Table Lamp, £165, Rocket St George

Great deal: Pineapple Table Lamp, £35, George

The pom-pom basket

These functional but fun baskets provide the perfect stylish storage solution. Both pom-poms and natural weaves are big trends right now, making these a fabulously trendy update for any room.

Ideal: Bloomingville Seagrass Basket with Pom Poms, £47, Amara

Great deal: Pom Pom Basket, £35, Olli Ella

The bar stool

Finish a kitchen island off perfectly with industrial-style bar stools. The use of mixed materials – metal with rustic wood – is what makes this particular design the perfect complement to a broader eclectic look.

Ideal: Welles Bar Stool, £129, Swoon

Great deal: Farringdon Acacia Bar Stool, £69, Dunelm

The pom-pom blanket

Colour, pattern and pom-poms! Either of these throws are great value for money, thanks to the oodles of character they can add to any room.

Ideal: Joules Harbour Blanket, £85, House of Fraser

Great deal: Pink & Yellow Cotton Throw, £21, Ian Snow

Bring a ray of sunshine to even the darkest of rooms with a statement sunburst mirror. The gold gilded finish projects an opulent feel without being too fancy, perfect for styling up an eclectic look.

Ideal: Large Sunburst Wall Mirror, £125, Out There Interiors

Great deal: Solis Spiked Mirror, £62, Audenza

So, will you spend or save, or meet somewhere in the middle and mix it up?