Ideal v Great Deal – splurge or save on key pieces for a relaxed eclectic look
Create an effortlessly characterful feel for your home with these fabulous buys
Vintage pieces, playful pom-poms and statement accessories mix to create this characterful look, that we’re calling ‘Relaxed Eclectic’. This look is smart with a relaxed edge to keep it looking effortless. It’s suitable for all homes, but especially those with existing period features.
See this look brought to life: Look around this cool and classic Victorian semi in Northamptonshire
Start with a few statement accessories to inject some personality – a quirky pineapple lamp is just the thing! Add joyful splashes of colour with cushions and throws. This fail-safe decorating approach can be layered up over time, meaning it just gets better and better. Retaining a primarily neutral backdrop means there’s no danger of this look dating – you simply swap in colourful new pieces.
We’ve found buys at both ends of the price spectrum. Can you tell which is which?
The pineapple lamp
Lamps don’t get much more statement than those in pineapple form! Here, the popular fruity motif helps to add plenty of personality to an everyday item.
Ideal: Gold Pineapple Table Lamp, £165, Rocket St George
Great deal: Pineapple Table Lamp, £35, George
The pom-pom basket
These functional but fun baskets provide the perfect stylish storage solution. Both pom-poms and natural weaves are big trends right now, making these a fabulously trendy update for any room.
Ideal: Bloomingville Seagrass Basket with Pom Poms, £47, Amara
Great deal: Pom Pom Basket, £35, Olli Ella
The bar stool
Finish a kitchen island off perfectly with industrial-style bar stools. The use of mixed materials – metal with rustic wood – is what makes this particular design the perfect complement to a broader eclectic look.
Ideal: Welles Bar Stool, £129, Swoon
Great deal: Farringdon Acacia Bar Stool, £69, Dunelm
The pom-pom blanket
Colour, pattern and pom-poms! Either of these throws are great value for money, thanks to the oodles of character they can add to any room.
Ideal: Joules Harbour Blanket, £85, House of Fraser
Great deal: Pink & Yellow Cotton Throw, £21, Ian Snow
Bring a ray of sunshine to even the darkest of rooms with a statement sunburst mirror. The gold gilded finish projects an opulent feel without being too fancy, perfect for styling up an eclectic look.
Ideal: Large Sunburst Wall Mirror, £125, Out There Interiors
Great deal: Solis Spiked Mirror, £62, Audenza
So, will you spend or save, or meet somewhere in the middle and mix it up?