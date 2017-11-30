Ideal v Great Deal – get a rustic Scandi look for less

We've found our ideal Scandi buys and some great-value lookalikes. Can you tell the difference?

As the days get shorter and the nights get colder, it’s a good time to take some interior inspiration from the Swedes. They know just how to make a home look simultaneously bright and airy and warm and toasty – a perfect combo for a British winter.

Make this approach work for you by using rugged textures and vintage treasures, and combine with clean contemporary lines for a relaxed feel. We’ve chosen a few key pieces that will get you started on the road to rustic Scandi chic. And we’ve also done our homework and tracked down some budget alternatives to our ideal picks.

The rattan chair

Outdoor furniture that can be used indoors is going to be BIG in 2018, so jump on the trend bus early with one of these fabulous woven chairs.

Ideal: Bloomingville rattan chair in Natural, £365, Out There Interiors

Great deal: Pia natural rattan armchair, £149, Tikamoon

The pendant light

A simple industrial pendant suits a Scandi scheme, particularly in silver. Our ideal is probably the more glamorous of the pair with its polished aluminium and etched glass finish, while the great deal keeps it real in raw steel.

Ideal: Titan size three pendant light, £295, Original BTC

Great deal: Stourton raw steel pendant, £69.99, Dowsing & Reynolds

The silver sheepskin

If you don’t already have a sheepskin in your home.. well, who even are you?! But seriously, these versatile rugs can be used on the floor, draped over a chair sofa or bed, or for performing Jon Snow impressions.

Ideal: Silver sheepskin rug, from £59, Modern Rugs

Great deal: Grey sheepskin, £34.99, Dunelm

The glass goblet

Drink and be merry with these goblet-style wine glasses. Buy the Ikea version and you’ll have cash left over for a bottle of red wine – maybe even two.

Ideal: Retreat wine glasses, £25 for four, Marks & Spencer

Great deal: Pokal wine glass, £1.50, Ikea

The festive wreath

Add a little frosted foliage to an interior or exterior door with either of these beauties.

Ideal: Frosted Finley wreath, £45, Amara

Great deal: Linea Eucalyptus wreath, £32, House of Fraser

The kitchen table

Loaf’s reclaimed timber table is extendable, so you can quickly create extra space for last-minute dinner guests. Our Ideal is from John Lewis, and has a wipe-clean top made from a heat- and scratch-resistant laminate. If you’ve got young children, it’s a no-brainer of a choice.

Ideal: Toaster kitchen table in Vintage White, £795, Loaf

Great deal: Clayton dining table in cream, £199, John Lewis

The decorative stag

Pretty up a mantelpiece or windowsill over Christmas with these fine fellows. Our ‘ideals’ come as a pair and are made of a smooth white cast that looks a lot like porcelain.

Ideal: Doe and stag pair, £21, Eclect Design

Great deal: Sparkly stag, £2.50, Wilko

Whether you go for our ideals or great deals is up to you – either way, you’ll be creating a very stylish and easy-to-live-with new scheme.