Ideal v Great Deal – spend or save on a Scandi Country look
Can you spot the difference between our favourite Scandi country buys and their super-affordable lookalikes?
Winter is the perfect time to embrace the Scandi look. Start with a backdrop of crisp white walls – this will make your home feel light and bright in spite of shorter days, and provides a sense of calm that you’ll welcome during the hectic festive season. Then add rustic wooden furniture and layers of cosy fabric and sheepskin will create a cosiness that’s perfect for a winter retreat.
We’ve picked out some fabulous pieces so you can start creating the look at home. There are ‘ideals’ for those you can afford to splurge, and ‘great deals’ that will help you achieve the look for less. The question is, can you spot the difference?
More great deals: We’ve found low-cost doubles for cool, Scandi-style homeware
The star light
Though it’s perfect for the festive season, this star light is not just for Christmas. Thanks to its pared-back design, you can have it on display all year around.
Buy now
Ideal: Whitewashed wooden lit star, £60, Cox & Cox
Great deal: Pre-lit star, £18, Sainsburys
The pendant
Both of these designs feature a splash of copper to add warmth to their otherwise cool industrial looks. They’ll look fab in any room, though we’d be inclined to hang a few over a kitchen island or dining room table.
Ideal: Dutchbone raw pendant, £119, Houseology
Great deal: Brooklyn vintage small pendant, £69, Holloways of Ludlow
The glass dome
Make a show of your favourite knick-knacks by displaying them in one of these rustic glass domes. You could contain a favourite ornament, a faux plant or our current favourite – a bundle of fairy lights.
Ideal: Inu medium glass dome, £34.95, Nkuku
Great deal: Harliga glass dome, £12, Ikea
Whether you go for our ideals or great deals is up to you – either way, you’ll be creating a very stylish and easy-to-live-with new scheme.
The chest of drawers
These classic designs could easily be mistaken for vintage buys. Either would make a great focal point – not to mention a key piece of storage – in a bedroom, sitting room or hallway.
Ideal: Loxley 6 drawer chest, £1,499, Furniture Village
Great deal: Willis & Gambier Antoinette tallboy, £563, Carters Furniture Online
The glamorous cushion
More Ideal v Great deals: Ideal v Great Deal – get a rustic Scandi look for less
Put on some glitz with a shimmering cushion or two.
Ideal: Glimmer cushion, £60, Sweetpea & Willow
Great deal: Sequinned cushion cover, £8.99, H&M Home
Video Of The Week
Just a couple of these buys will instantly up your home’s style cred – or you could combine all five pieces. Either way, they’re a great starting point for an authentic Scandi country scheme.