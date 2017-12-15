Ideal v Great Deal – spend or save on a Scandi Country look

Can you spot the difference between our favourite Scandi country buys and their super-affordable lookalikes?

Winter is the perfect time to embrace the Scandi look. Start with a backdrop of crisp white walls – this will make your home feel light and bright in spite of shorter days, and provides a sense of calm that you’ll welcome during the hectic festive season. Then add rustic wooden furniture and layers of cosy fabric and sheepskin will create a cosiness that’s perfect for a winter retreat.

We’ve picked out some fabulous pieces so you can start creating the look at home. There are ‘ideals’ for those you can afford to splurge, and ‘great deals’ that will help you achieve the look for less. The question is, can you spot the difference?

The star light

Though it’s perfect for the festive season, this star light is not just for Christmas. Thanks to its pared-back design, you can have it on display all year around.

Ideal: Whitewashed wooden lit star, £60, Cox & Cox

Great deal: Pre-lit star, £18, Sainsburys

The pendant

Both of these designs feature a splash of copper to add warmth to their otherwise cool industrial looks. They’ll look fab in any room, though we’d be inclined to hang a few over a kitchen island or dining room table.

Ideal: Dutchbone raw pendant, £119, Houseology

Great deal: Brooklyn vintage small pendant, £69, Holloways of Ludlow

The glass dome

Make a show of your favourite knick-knacks by displaying them in one of these rustic glass domes. You could contain a favourite ornament, a faux plant or our current favourite – a bundle of fairy lights.

Ideal: Inu medium glass dome, £34.95, Nkuku

Great deal: Harliga glass dome, £12, Ikea

Whether you go for our ideals or great deals is up to you – either way, you’ll be creating a very stylish and easy-to-live-with new scheme.

The chest of drawers

These classic designs could easily be mistaken for vintage buys. Either would make a great focal point – not to mention a key piece of storage – in a bedroom, sitting room or hallway.

Ideal: Loxley 6 drawer chest, £1,499, Furniture Village

Great deal: Willis & Gambier Antoinette tallboy, £563, Carters Furniture Online

The glamorous cushion

Put on some glitz with a shimmering cushion or two.

Ideal: Glimmer cushion, £60, Sweetpea & Willow

Great deal: Sequinned cushion cover, £8.99, H&M Home

Just a couple of these buys will instantly up your home’s style cred – or you could combine all five pieces. Either way, they’re a great starting point for an authentic Scandi country scheme.