Ideal Home loves – our pick of the best buys

Here at Ideal Home HQ we are partial to a spot of shopping. Each week we round-up our pick of the best new buys to share, often with a theme that’s currently on-trend. This week our edit is dedicated to ethically made homewares. With sustainable living becoming ever more present in the world we live in, it pays to stop and think how we can shop more thoughtfully.

1. Naturally beautiful home accessories

There’s no denying the popularity of filling our homes with plants right now! Why not take it one step further with the addition of plant-based homewares, that boast both green and ethical credentials.

This beautifully rustic floor seat is handwoven using seagrass, which is then filled with a mixture of coconut husk and cotton remnants from a clothing factory – to give a new life to waste materials. Organic textures can work with so many different home decor looks – all things rattan and wicker are set to make a huge comeback for our homes this spring.

Buy now: Holga Floor Seat, £120, Oggetto

Get on board with a trend that is sweeping the nation…Plants in baskets! These simply stunning Fair Trade baskets are 100 per cent handwoven from natural grasses. Available in small, medium and large we rather fancy a plant in every size to display in our homes.

Buy now: Iringa Basket, £25, Oggetto

If you don’t know, you need to know; Baskets for plants – are you on board with this latest craze?

2. Charity shopping bag

Waitrose has teamed up with designer Caroline Gardner, to create this stylish new shopping bag, in aid of UK charity Meningitis Now. With the plastic bag charge implemented last year aren’t we all more conscious of carrying a shopper these days? Go one step further for a good cause and make it this stylish reusable jute bag, that not only looks gorgeous, it donates to a very worthy cause.

Meningitis Now is a cause very close to Caroline Gardner’s heart. Founders Caroline and Angus Gardner chose the charity 15 years ago, having had a personal experience with the illness when their then six-month-old son contracted Meningococcal Septicaemia. Thankfully he recovered and the family have vowed to help raise awareness through fund raising on behalf of Meningitis Now ever since.

The environmentally-friendly bags will be £5, with 50p from each sale going to the charity.

Available in Waitrose stores across the country from February.

3. Recycled cushions

Add pattern, comfort and green credentials to your sofa this season with the addition of an environmentally friendly cushion. Would you believe this decorative cushion is made using old recycled bottles?! You can actually see on the website just how much rubbish went into making each piece of homeware, a real eye-opener to see how exactly much waste goes into making beautiful homeware. This cushion saved 375 grams, the equivalent of 30 plastic bottles.

Buy now: Small Bottle Cushion, £35, Pentatonic

Happy thoughtful shopping to all!