Ideal Home loves – our recommended buys this week

So what made the cut this week? There’s something about April that spends us into spring cleaning overdrive. In the spirit of organising our homes this week we have super stylish memo boards, smart hallway storage and attractive trunks in a new on-trend green

If you only treat your home to one practical thing this week we recommend it be one of these new spring buys…

1. Super-smart pinboards

Wave goodbye to notes haphazardly pinned to a sad looking, overloaded noticeboard. These beauties have just landed in Oliver Bonas to help us stay organised in style this season. Available in a choice of three shapes, the elegant gold frames and fabric-covered boards ensure they’ll look equally as good in a living room as they would in a home office or kitchen.

Buy now: Semi Circle Linen Pinboard, £35, Oliver Bonas

Buy now: Rectangle Photo Pinboard, £45, Oliver Bonas

2. Embroidered basket

It’s fair to say we’re OB-SESSED with woven baskets right now – from handbags to home storage the basket is king this summer! This adorable embroidered basket is the perfect place to stylishly hide away unsightly cables, chargers and extension leads.

Buy now: Cables Embroidered Hand Woven Basket, £45, Amara

3. Storage trunks

These smart storage trunks are a longstanding best-seller for Cox & Cox. Easy to see why, they provide super smart storage for any room.

The sophisticated Olive green is the brand new shade for this season, joining existing White, Blush, Putty and Eau De Nil colourways. Instead of the usual silver detailing on the new trunks the finish is a complimentary copper finish.

Buy now: Olive Green Metal Trunks, £185 for set of 2, Cox & Cox

4. Laundry bin

More natural textures are adding style to bathrooms. This generous laundry basket is crafted from jute, with the addition of quirky wooden handles. The stenciled ‘Laundry’ slogan ensures dirty clothes on the bathroom floor are a thing of the past.|

Buy now: Jute Laundry Bin, £12, Matalan

5. Hallway storage

Free banisters from being overloaded with discarded layers. Keep coats and beautiful woven shoppers easily accessible by the front door with a little help from stylish industrial-style hooks.

Buy now: Giro Hanging Coat rack, £85, Next

