Ideal Home loves – our pick of the best buys

Here at Ideal Home HQ we do love to shop! Luckily previews of the latest shopping collections is all part of the day job. As sharing is caring each week we round-up our pick of the best new buys to share with you.

This week we’ve got empowering artwork to celebrate International Women’s Day, the perfect spring blanket and a Miami-inspired lighting range. If you only treat yourself to one thing this week we recommend it be one of these new buys…

Empowering artwork

We couldn’t let International Women’s Day pass us by without some form of acknowledgement. Here’s to empowering messages displayed proudly in our homes. In addition to the poster, that can also be framed, this girl power print can be printed onto cushions and bed linen.

Buy now: A Hero Premium Poster, from £9.90, The Motivated Type at Juniqe

Fun doormat

This is one of the best doormats we’ve seen… in a while crocodile! Fun, quirky and on-trend in navy – what more could you ask for? If like us you love it you’d best snap it up quick, we have a feeling it won’t be around for long.

Buy now: See You Later Alligator Doormat, £18, Oliver Bonas

Pom-pom trim

A lightweight blanket is just the thing to dress homes for spring. This 100 per cent cotton blanket would make a jolly addition to any room. A classic grey stripe design is brought to life thanks to multicoloured pom-poms, injecting a hint of vibrant colour and a whole lot of fun.

Buy now: Harbour Floral Stripe Blanket, £85, Joules at House of Fraser

Statement ceiling lights

Last month we reported that BHS is back and better than ever. The in-house design team are knocking it out of the park, it’s incredible to think theses ceiling lights aren’t from an Uber high-end designer.

These beautifully statement ceiling lights are from the glam new Miami range, all perfect to add style and sophistication to update living rooms.

There’s more than meets the eye with this small but mighty stool. The beautifully rustic woven rattan instantly adds charm to children’s rooms. More than purely decorative, brilliantly the lid lifts to reveal a hidden storage compartment for books and toys.

Buy now: Storie Stool, £45, Olli Ella

That’s all for now, until next week..keep shopping!