Each week we select our favourite new buys to share with you! This week is a spooktastic Halloween special

What makes our Ideal Home loves hotlist each week we hear you ask? Anything from a simply stunning cushion to a ‘can’t live without it’ clever gadget, no product is too big or too small to make our weekly round-up. #idealhomeloves

This week we’re getting prepared to celebrate Halloween, whether your hosting a party or simply decorating to welcome trick-or-treaters these brilliant buys will help you do it in style. We’ve got scary plates from H&M, a devilishly awesome dancing ghost from Wilko and the best projector ever from Amazon.

If you only buy one thing this week, we recommend it be one of these fiendishly good finds…

1. Trick-or-treat signs

Put a sign up to let trick-or-treaters know that you are welcome to ghoulish visitors. This skeleton sign is more sweet than scary but that’s no bad thing. At least it won’t terrify the little monsters out looking for sweets.

Buy now: This Way Stake Sign, £7, Sainsbury’s

2. Scary Skull bowl

George at Asda has all the essentials for a more grown-up Halloween party, from paper decorations to tableware sets. The thing we love most is this scary candy bowl, rather ingeniously seen here turned into a frighteningly cool ice bucket – after all who said Halloween was just for the kids? Once chilled serve your drinks in matching skull goblets.

Buy now: Skull Candy bowl, £5, George

3. Haunting ghost

Boo! This dancing ghost will definitely cause a stir at this years Halloween party. Once activated, it lights up in different flashing colours and whizzes around the floor to the Ghostbusters theme song. Fear not about this little ghoul crashing into things as it dances around, when it does bump into a surface it simply changes directing – meaning it’s constantly haunting the room.

Buy now: Animated Dancing Ghost, £30, Wilko

4. Paper decorations

Also from Wilko are these retro lantern decorations, the scary version of the popular summer pompoms (the ones that look like giant flowers). Large paper decorations are a great way to add impact to a decorating scheme without being too fiddly and time consuming to put up. These are sold in packs of three, meaning a few simple packs could fill every corner of a room in no time.

Buy now: Large Paper Lanterns, £3, Wilko

5. Party plates

Plate up devilishly good treats for the little ones on these skeleton plates. Paper plates go hand-in-hand with children’s parties because they can’t break and can be thrown straight in the bin. This simple Halloween-theme is available on matching paper cups and napkins.

Buy now: 10 Pack Paper Plates, £2.99, H&M

6. Scary projector

This.is.literally.TERRIFYING. Create a real sense of horror by turning your own home into a haunted house. This innovative all-in-one digital decorating kit has been updated for this year to provide the highest quality standard-definition projector kit to create impressive visual displays. It needs to be seen to be believed (see the clip below).

Buy now: AtmosFX Digital Decorating Kit, £199, Amazon

This is how scary the effect is….

Admittedly it’s not cheap, but when you watch this you’ll see the real value of this clever gadget…

7. Decorating tapes

Aldi have a vast selection of treats in store this week to decorate your house from top to bottom – be quick because they don’t last long.

On that terrifying note we’ll leave it there for this week, we’ve scarred ourselves enough.

Check back next week when it’ll be business as usual – the week’s hottest new buys, nothing scary we promise!