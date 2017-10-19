Ideal Home loves – our best buys this week

Here at Ideal Home we're lucky enough to get sneak previews of all the latest shopping collections which we peruse each week, selecting our favourites to make our weekly round-up #idealhomeloves





As our attention turns to the clocks falling back on Sunday 29th October we’re already thinking how to make the most of that extra hour in bed! This week our favourite buys have all been selected to ensure a heavenly extra hour of slumber, snuggled under the best new bedding sets and cosy layers.

If you only buy one thing this week we recommend it be one of these dreamy buys…

1. Finest French Linen

Could this bedding BE any more appealing? It has us wanting to jump right in and stay there for the foreseeable. There’s no denying that the laid back quality of soft, gently tousled linen is one of the best bedding options you can choose for comfort, it’s not cheap but the quality speaks for itself.

If the tactile nature doesn’t sell it alone, surely the fact there’s no need to iron will do – before you ask, yes I said iron! Ironing sheets guarantees that crisp hotel feeling for fresh sheets, how can you not?

Buy now: 100% Pure French Linen Double Duvet, £105, Soak & Sleep

2. Patterned bedding

Make your bed an instantly more appealing place with the simple addition of a stylish new bedding set. This grey print is intriguing, adding interest to any bedroom décor – is it tie dye, is it an Ikat print or even an X-ray?! Who knows but we love it, seen here dressed to perfection with dreamy layers of appliquéd sumptuous faux furs. Made using sustainable cotton.

Buy now: Shibori Double Bedding set, £25, Marks & Spencer

3. Textured throws

Add warmth to your bed with layers of textured throws and accessories. The new collection at Next is loaded with rich autumn colours, thick woven knits and cosy faux furs – all perfect to drape over the bed for when you need that extra snuggle factor.

Buy now: Textured Throws, from £20, Next

4. Key colours

Create a Hygge heaven for cosy nights by embracing key seasonal colours, such as burnt orange and smokey charcoal grey. To make the most of this rich shade add it as an accent colour to your bedding, simply opt for a flat sheet, pillowcases, cushions or a throw.

The bold colour feels instantly more welcoming that crisp summer white, but you can still use it against a white duvet to create contrast and add depth. Grey and orange make a dreamy colour combination, perfect to add a vibrant touch to your bedroom on winter nights.

Buy now: Tivoli Bedding set, from £40; Orange Cotton Rich Percale Fitted Sheet, from £10, all Home collection at Debenhams

5. Faux fur accessories

When it comes to bedding it’s worth paying for good quality – you spend so many hours in bed that ensuring optimum sleep is highly important, cheap cotton won’t do. We’re not suggesting that Primark makes the highest quality sheets (sorry, they don’t) but there’s no saying that you can’t add on-trend accessories at cheaper prices.

This winter faux fur cushions and throws are bigger than ever, you therefore can’t go far wrong with this new selection in a delicious assortment of dusky pinks and creams.

Buy now: Pink Fluffy Pillow, £7, Primark

