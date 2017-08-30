Ideal Home loves – our best buys this week

Each week we pick our favourite new home buys to share with you here

It’s the end of the month and that means payday, which in turn means it’s time to treat your home! Here at Ideal Home we’re lucky enough to get sneak previews of all the latest shopping collections which we peruse each week, selecting our pick of the best buys.

What makes our best buys hotlist we hear you ask? Anything from a statement new furniture piece to a simply stunning ‘I MUST have it’ cushion, no product is too big or too small to make our weekly round-up #idealhomeloves

This week we’ve got the perfect mug for watching beloved Bake Off, gorgeous coffee making accessories and divine cushions to give sofas the wow factor. If you only buy one thing this week we recommend it be one of these stand-out buys…

1. Star baker mug

The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens this week; the show that will have the nation gripped for the next eight weeks or so! Although we’ll all be baking more as a result for that hour at least, each and every Tuesday evening, we’ll be sat firmly in front of the box watching intently.

It’s safe to say for this part the only cake in question will be ready made and served with a cuppa – what is it about tea and cake? Can you ever have one without the other? For this reason the ‘Star Baker’ mug is up there as a best buy for sure this week, the joy of being star baker can go way beyond the programme duration but it’ll be fun to feel like you’ve earned it each week.

Buy now: Starry Skies Star Baker 1/2 Pint Mug, £19.95, Emma Bridgewater

2. Luxurious velvet cushions

The new Graham & Green catal0gue was met here with plenty of cooing sounds, it’s fair to say we want just about everything!

But even us shopaholics know to take it one step at a time (only because the bank dictates it), and we’re starting with the gorgeous velvet cushions. There’s something about velvet that instantly has you wanting to embrace it, stroke it if you will, the perfect tactile fabric to dress sofas and beds. Although the cushions themselves aren’t new there are four new stunning colourways made for a serene autumnal feel– Grey, Slate, Dusty Rose & Candy Pink. What’s equally as nice is the plush linen backing, ensuring they’re a visual delight from every angle.

Buy now: Velvet Cushions, £35, Graham & Green

3. Posh coffee

Fancy yourself as a bit of a barista? This super sleek coffee set has all the credentials to help you on your way, and although it can’t guarantee your coffee making skills up are for the job at least you’ll look stylish while you brew. Copper in the kitchen is a growing trend, making this set a great new buy. The cafetière on it’s own is a dream, throw in the addition of the practical yet pretty measuring spoon and coffee bag clips and this set goes a long way to being the coolest way to serve coffee this side of an artisan coffee shop!

Buy now: Measuring Spoon, £8.95; Coffee bag Clips, £9.95 for set of 3; 3 Cup Plunge Pot, £29.95, all British Library

4. Statement rug

Husband and wife design duo, Cortney and Robert Novogratz have taken American by storm with their hip and trendy interior style. They have launched a fabulous rug collection in collaboration with Momeni, one of America’s biggest rug manufactures. Hand crafted from 100 per cent wool this playful ‘Family’ emblazoned design is just the thing for a happy family home – it’s got us wanting to sing the famous disco anthem by Sister Sledge, and that can only be a good thing! Although it’s a bold modern design, as demonstrated above, it can be dressed with sophisticated classic furniture pieces and still work beautifully.

Buy now: Novogratz TAG1 Multi Rug, from £499, Modern Rugs

Every week we edit the latest shopping buys not to be missed! Be sure to check back in the same time next week to see what’s in store. Until then, payday happy shopping.