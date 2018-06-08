Ideal Home Loves – Love Island interiors

Flamingo glasses, festoon lights and brilliantly bold bean bags – what's not to love about the interiors on this year's show?

We should know better. We didn’t want to succumb. But yet here we are four days in and we’re totally hooked on this year’s hit show Love Island.

In our defense the villa and it’s decor are what we really love. While the toned and tanned contestants are nice to look at we’ve got our eye on firmly on the interiors.

Have you too spotted the contestants sipping bubbly from the cool M&S flamingo glasses? Have the brilliant festoon bulbs distracted you from all the drama after dark too?

Here are our great Love Island interiors finds and lookalikes…

The flamingo picnic collection

Brighten up outdoor drinks with this fun flamingo range. Made from practical plastic this set is ideal for garden parties. The jug, tumblers and wine glasses feature a fabulous embossed flamingo design.

Buy now: Flamingo Picnic Tumblers, £3 each; Flamingo Picnic Wine Glasses, £3.50 each; Flamingo Plastic jug, £12.50, all Marks & Spencer.

The festoon outdoor lights

The spark for fairy lights appears to have dulled this year as the might festoon bulb takes center stage. A strings of fairy lights will never go out of style, before you panic, they are simply taking a backseat for the new bulb in town this summer.

For garden parties we’re in favour of adding more colour with a jolly multicoloured set.

Buy now: String of 10 Multicoloured festoon lights, Now £12.95 (was £39.95), Rex London.

The Fire pit

In the show the fire pit is the centerpiece for weekly re-coupling, a time often fraught with tears and tantrums. In our own gardens a fire pit can provide a happy, warm and welcoming place. A roaring fire is the ideal place to gather around with friends and loved ones once summer evenings turn chilly.

Buy now: La Hacienda Steel Fire Pit, £34.99, Argos

The outdoor bean bags

Our contacts have confirmed these are the very same bean bags used in the villa. Available in nine bright colors, including pink, orange and teal, the bean bags are 100 per cent water resistant and ‘100 per cent our type on paper’!

We bet the contestants are thankful for such comfy seats. Who wouldn’t want to lazy around in these all day? Especially with stunning Mediterranean views to gaze lovingly at…and Adam of course!

Buy now: Panelled XL Bean Bags, £37.99, Bean Bag Bizarre.

Cool poolside accessories

Ok none of these have actually been spotted YET, but they could well be from the villa. We thought it was worth mentioning that Sainsbury’s have some fabulous villa-worthy accessories. Namely the Flamingo pool float which is only £15, along with plenty of vibrant outdoor cushions to add colour and comfort to outdoor spaces. These items are currently only available in stores.

Oooh is that the time, must dash to catch the next episode!