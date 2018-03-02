Ideal Home loves – our pick of the best Mother’s Day gifts

Our weekly round-up of best buys is simply the things we love. This week we're loving treats to celebrate mums

Mum’s the word right now as we prepare to mark Mother’s Day. Next Sunday 1th March gives us a chance to thoroughly spoil mums. We’ve put together an edit of thoughtful gifts to help inspire you.

For a personal touch choose a beautiful Emma Bridgewater cup decorated with ‘Mum’, which will make her feel special every time tea is served. Indulge her senses with a luxury Neom beauty set, sure to leave mum feeling zen. Saying it with flowers may be slightly cliché, but you really can’t beat a fragrant bouquet of fresh blooms to raise a smile – especially the beautifully scented lavender bouquet we’ve chosen.

If you only buy one thing this week, we recommend it be one of these beautiful buys for our beloved Mums.

Recipe Box

This beautiful wooden box can hold all the ecret family recipes. Add a personal touch with Mum’s name engraved across the front. You can add a further engraving on the back, of up to 255 characters, to stamp a more personal message. The box contains five recipe dividers, to house meals for every course.

Buy now: Personalised Wooden Recipe Box, £35, Etsy

Beautiful bouquets

Never underestimate the power of flowers, you can’t go wrong with beautiful blooms. Indulge mum with a bouquet of fragrant flowers. The stunning Scented Lavender bouquet of beautiful lilac memory lane roses with white eustoma and summer scented lavender.

Buy now: Scented lavender, £44, Appleyard London

Personalised mugs

‘Fancy a cuppa love?’ A signature mum phrase. It’s therefore only right to buy her a gift that she can enjoy with with every cuppa. This hearty personalised mug will be enjoyed long after Mother’s Day.

Buy now: Mum 1/2 pint Mugs, currently on offer at £14.95, Emma Bridgewater

Edible plants

You can always rely on Not on the high street for an alternative gift! Take for instance the handmade artisan FlourPot cake, with Sugar crafted wild flowers and blackberries . This quirky gift combines two great loves…gardening and cake!

Buy now: Edible Prickly Bramble Flourpot Cake, £22, Not on the High Street

Pampering products

Treat mums to a spot of pampering this Mother’s Day. The Neom Scent To De-Stress gift set will leave mums feeling suitably pampered. The range has been specially formulated with natural fragrance has a deeply calming effect on the mind and body. The range contains a complex blend of 24 of the purest possible essential oils including lavender, jasmine & Brazilian rosewood, all expertly blended to help you feel calm and banish stress.

Buy now: Neom Organics London Create Calm in the Chaos Collection, £50, John Lewis

Afternoon tea

Treat mum to afternoon tea without having to make a reservation. The afternoon tea hamper from M&S has all the ingredients to give mum a treat from the comfort of home. The hamper contains Rosé Brut Cava, Devon scones, Strawberry jam,

All butter shortbread, Fondant fancies, Teacakes, Lemon Drizzle cake and Assam tea.

Buy now: Tea in Knightsbridge hamper, £50, M&S

That’s all from us until next week, happy shopping all. Wishing all the Mums a fabulous day!