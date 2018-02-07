Ideal Home loves – our pick of the best Valentine’s buys

There's no escaping Valentine's day it would seem, so we're letting our guard down to embrace the love

We’re all in love with our homes right? That’s surely a resounding yes. Let’s make Valentine’s day the perfect excuse to show our interiors some love. We’ve rounded up the best homeware gifts, from an adorable cat cushion and irresistible fragrances to romantic artworks.

If you only buy one thing this week, we recommend it be one of these utterly lovable finds..

There’s no denying that love in the air. What we love most about this cushion is the adorable cat, being lifted up – by love it would seem! Here at Ideal Home HQ we are major pet fans, making this cute cushion a must for this week’s lovely round-up. The adorable design, by Karen Bijlsma, is also available on bedding and towels for the real cat lovers among us. The cushion is made using 100 per cent cotton.

Buy now: Love Is in the Air Cushion, £24.90, Juniqe

2. Art that makes your heart sing

Turn the lyrics of your favourite song in to a unique work of art. In addition to filling your own home with joyful sentiment this personal piece of art would make the ideal gift for a loved one this Valentine’s day. Alternatively it would make a thoughtful wedding gift or an anniversary present. Basically it’s ideal for anyone you share a special affinity to a song with; the gifting possibilities are endless.

Buy now: Personalised Valentine’s Song Lyric Print, £30, Not on the High Street

3. Pink Polaroids

Make precious memory come up rosey with the help of Polaroid Originals’ special edition Pink film. There’s something quite magical about Polaroids, and now with this film you can capture magical moments in an artistic palette of vibrant pinks. Polaroids in a frame can be a great display for your home. The film works with vintage 600-type cameras and the new i-Type analog instant cameras.

Buy now: Pink Film for 600 Duochrome 600, £18.99, Polaroid Originals

4. Signs of love

This online exclusive is just the thing to show your home some love! The retro-inspired LED light is part of the new season collection at Debenhams – who are really blazing the way for lighting on the high street right now!

Buy now: Home Love LED Table Light, £85, Debenhams

5. Scent of seduction

Fill your home with the heady scent of tuberose, amber and sandalwood. This delicious concoction is a limited edition candle by top British designer Bella Freud. As with Bella’s best-selling jumpers the candle is embossed with a simple word, that alluring word for this valentine edition candle is ‘Loving’. That word also best describes our feelings towards this seductive scented candle, because we are indeed loving iit!

Buy now: Limited Edition Loving Pink Candle, £48, Bella Freud at Amara

6. Dreamy bedding

Made is preparing for a soaring demand for bedding as the masses prepare for Valentine’s Day – rightly so based on last years 20 per cent increase in bedding sales in the weeks leading up to the big day. To meet the demand this year it has increased its bedding range by a whopping 50 per cent!

It would seem from findings that traditional white is out, as we become more adventurous in the bedroom (oh er!). Sales of colours such as pink and mustard, along with geometric patterns are in fashion right now. The effortlessly ‘messy bed look’ reigns supreme, with linen bed sets becoming a best-seller.

Buy now: Brisa Soft Washed Linen Double Bed Set in Blush, £99, Made

7. Beautiful bowls

This set of attractive bowls will add a little ‘je ne sasi quoi’ to your serveware. More than just good looks these bowls have heart, with each sale making a £2 donation to the Eve Appeal – the only UK charity that’s focused on all five gynecological cancers.

Buy now: Amara Heart Bowls, £30, Oliver Bonas

8. Love letters

We love a message board, this design is officially our new favourite! Not only is it in the style of a retro peg board…it’s PINK! The letters are available in either black or white, we have it on good authority the symbols are coming very soon…

Buy now: Message Board, £22.50; Boxed A-Z letters, £18, both Design Letters at Made in Design

9. Heart warming mugs

Show your kitchen some love with a set of these heart print mugs. These earthenware mugs are decorated with a beautifully artistic heart motif, that gives the design a cool vibe rather than cutesy.

Buy now: Heart Mug, £3.75, Hema

We hope that selection has left you feeling the love! Until next week, happy shopping all.