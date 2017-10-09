Put your home in the spotlight with Ideal Home at Very

Our new-season lighting collections are here to brighten up your home in time for winter

We try not to have favourites here at Ideal Home. So if you asked us which of our new looks for Very were preferred, we’d tell you we love them all equally. Ask us about our favourite pieces, however, and we’d have to admit we have a soft spot for lighting.

The new collections have everything. Statement pendants that will add wow factor over an dining table or breakfast bar. Adjustable task lights that can sit at a desk or by a bedside. Or table lamps that will shed light on a shady corner. We’ve got them all, in every style from Modern Glamour to Simple Scandi.

There’s something a little bit festive about this cascading arrangement of metallic bulbs. One of the most luxe pieces in the entire collection, its 100cm drop would make it a stunning centrepiece above a dining table or stairwell. There’s a floor and table lamp to match, too, if you don’t have the ceiling height.

Buy now: Ideal Home Roma ceiling cluster light, £99.99

Well hello handsome. Place this chic lamp on a coffee table and wait for the compliments to roll in.

Buy now: Ideal Home Bergamo Smokey Glass table lamp, £49.99

This is a favourite of Ideal Home’s Editor, Vanessa Richmond. ‘I’m going to buy two of these as bedside lamps,’ she says. ‘It’s so elegant, with a matt gold and black finish. It’s the kind of lamp you’d expect to find in Heal’s, only this one costs less than 40 quid!’

Buy now: Ideal Home Shoreditch matt black and satin brass table lamp, £39.99

Nothing says rustic style quite like basketweave. A lamp base made from the material is an unusual find, but will set off a cosy country living room a treat. It comes with a extra-large shade that provides balance with the bulb-shaped base.

Buy now: Ideal Home Parker table lamp, £59.99

Bring an autumnal look to a kitchen or dining room with a pop of copper. This caged pendant is well suited to a mid-century or industrial scheme and is hugely practical.

Buy now: Ideal Home Manhattan Copper domed pendant shade, £29.99

Show some love for your home with this sweet side-table lamp. Fans of shabby chic will love the woven heart on the stem.

Buy now: Ideal Home Romance table lamp, £29.99

We can just imagine this chandelier hanging from the ceiling of a hot Hoxton hotel room. Its smokey shades and grass frame combine to create a very grown-up, glamorous look that’s just as chic by day as it is after dark.

Buy now: Charleston Mid-Century 5-Arm ceiling light, £99.99

Embrace three trends in one with this cute lamp, which ticks off the fashions for copper, retro fabric flex and marble in one stylish package. It makes a great reading light and could live in any room.

Buy now: Ideal Home Mason marble and copper task lamp, £34.99

Florals don’t need to be in your face. This understated petal design introduces them into your room subtly, and has a tactile, timeless look that should last not just until next Spring, but for many more to come.

Buy now: Ideal Home Hannah table lamp, £29.99

