Which look will you go for?

Ask a stylist – in our case, our glam Shopping Editor Tamara Kelly – what her three go-to pieces are for transforming a room, and the answer is simple. There’s the lamp, which can change the mood at the flick of a switch and doubles as a strong statement piece. Then there are cushions – for adding shots of colour. And last but not least, a rug, which has the power to tie a whole room of mismatched pieces together through the power of pattern. Job done.

Oh, and it just so happens we can help you out in the rug department. Because the Ideal Home collection at Very has just been updated to include some rather fabulous floorcoverings. Here they are, along with a few tips on how to to work them.

Berber-style rugs are so hot right now – they’ve got a lovely thick pile that will keep your feet toasty in winter, yet give off a cool Boho vibe that will see you through the summer, too. The real thing can cost thousands, but our version is great value. Team it with a tan leather sofa, succulents galore and woven baskets for an on-trend global nomad look.

Buy now: Ideal Home Calandre Fringed Rug, from £59.99, Very

This super-practical flatware rug is perfect for a busy family living space, and it’s a good way to bring geometric pattern into your home without redecorating. It comes in navy or grey – we’d ideally pair the navy with a grey sofa and vice versa – and it would look great amongst Mid-century furniture in pale wood, or perhaps white Shaker-style pieces.

Buy now: Ideal Home Kamina Flatweave Rug, from £29.99, Very

If you’re looking for something classically stylish, end your search with this deep wool rug. Featuring an intricate raised pattern, it will add a flavour of the Middle East to the middle of your sitting room.

Buy now: Ideal Home Arabian Nights Wool Rug, from £79.99, Very

We bet they’d all look good on the (dance)floor – but which one do you prefer?