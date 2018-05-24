Ideal v Great Deal – splurge or save on a pale and interesting living room
Count the pennies or splash the cash on these brilliant white and off-white buys
Looking for a decorating scheme that won’t fall victim to colour trends? You can’t go wrong with white. Available in a surprisingly wide choice of shades, it suits any space – big or small – and simply will never date.
There’s something so fresh and clean about an all-white scheme. It’s a surprisingly daring look to go for – and not one for the faint hearted or sticky fingered! Layering up a spectrum of white shades in natural textures and imperfect finishes creates a surprisingly soft finish – not the anonymous, stark space you might expect.
We’ve found our favourite pieces that you can put together to create a perfect rustic and neutral living room. Better yet, we’ve found them at both ends of the price spectrum, so you can get the look whatever your budget.
The sofa
Sit back and relax in either of these deep white sofas. Our ideal buy has lower arms so you can properly veg out, while our ‘great deal’ comes with extra cushions for support.
Ideal: Eichholtz Mandate sofa in Panama natural fabric, £1,795, Houseology
Great deal: Soderhamm three-seater sofa with Finnsta white cover, £515, Ikea
The pouffe
This little chap is handy as a footrest – or extra seating when you have a houseful.
Ideal: Bug pouffe, £85, Loaf
Great deal: Ideal Home knitted pouffe, £59.99, Very
The coffee table
Make one of these simple but stylish tables the centrepiece of your new look.
Ideal: Around Large coffee table, £495, Clippings
Great deal: Kragsta coffee table, £75, Ikea
The lamp
Introduce texture – and light up a dark corner – with a table lamp in mixed materials.
Ideal: Its About RoMi Melbourne table lamp, £125, Naken
Great deal: Torona desk lamp, £63.67, Wayfair
The rug
Weaves and knits are key to a cosy feel. These rugs have been created using different techniques, but both will soften up a hard floor in style. The jute option is ideal if you’re scared of going totally white.
Ideal: Antibes jute rug, £245, Olli Ella
Great deal: Crochet round ecru cotton rug, Dia 90 cm, £47.99, Maisons du Monde
Pick a few or use them all to curate your own calming space.