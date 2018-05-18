Ideal v Great Deal – splash out or save on gorgeous garden furniture

Open the patio doors onto an outdoor space that's brimming with practical style

Garden furniture has come on leaps and bounds in the last decade. Corner sofas have usurped the swing set, plastic pots have been outclassed by chic ceramics and even the humble deckchair has been made over in designer fabrics.

What’s more, stylish pieces have become a lot more affordable. Which means you can get the look for less like never before. We’ve picked out our ultimate buys and their bargain doppelgängers, so you can create the garden of your dreams on any budget.

The deck chair

You’ll find this traditional seaside favourite all over the high street this year. Pick from a classic stripe or something more modern.

Ideal: Rocking deck chair in green stripe, £75, Garden Trading

Great deal: Marquee wooden deck chair in grey, £49.95, Homebase

The tray

You’d be dotty not to serve up summer cocktails

Ideal: Marimekko focus tray, £64, Trouva

Great deal: Helsinki round tray, £6.50, Sainsbury’s Home (on store only)

The planter

Fill one or both of these pretty planters with colourful fuchsias, dahlias or busy lizzies for an instant hit of summer colour.

Ideal: Patterned pot on wooden legs, £39.99, Very

Great deal: Yellow planter, £14, Sainsbury’s Home (in store only)

The outdoor rug

Outdoor rugs are definitely a ‘thing’ this year. Use them to cover up a less than perfect patio or slightly dodgy decking.

Ideal: Graphite Samode indoor/outdoor rug, £125, Trouva

Great deal: Grey Nirvana outdoor rug, from £49, Dunelm

The fire pit

If – or rather when – it turns chilly of an evening, fill one of these with logs or charcoal. You’ll be toasty again in no time.

Ideal: Nordic steel fire pit brazier, £168, The Farthing

Great deal: Idbury cast-iron fire pit, £85, Garden Trading

The parasol

A shady spot is essential in any summer garden. And let’s be realistic – there are days you’ll also need shelter from a sudden shower.

Ideal: Ethimo holiday parasol square in grey, from £2,296, Houseology

Great deal: Malta grey parasol, £60, B&Q

With our great buys, your garden will be summer ready in no time.