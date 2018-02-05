Ikea: The A to Z guide
From the arrows on the floor to catching some Zzs in a comfy display bed...
It’s the weekend and for many of us that means thinking about doing some home improvements, whether that involves searching for new furniture or giving a dull-looking wall a new coat of paint.
For all of you who are planning to head to that most well-known of Scandinavian stores this weekend, here is a fun list of the things we’re all familiar with. Ikea here we come…
Love Ikea? READ: 13 incredibly interesting facts you didn’t know about Ikea
A is for the arrows that guide you around the store
B is for Billy the bookcase, the popular classic that you will see in nearly every home around the country
Want more Ikea? READ: Is your old Ikea furniture worth a small fortune?
C is for coffee in the café before you embark on your quest
D is for day out – you’re in it for the long haul
E is for effort
F is for flat-pack
G is for great bargains
H is for hot dogs (to give you sustenance after your shopping trip)
I is for intending to go directly to the bed/sofa/wardrobe section, then leaving straightaway
J is for ‘just adding another one of these glasses/jars/bowls’ (delete as appropriate) to your trolley
K is for knowing you didn’t come to buy any of those cute little extras
L is for lateness. You’re meant to be meeting your friend, but you’ve got carried away and run out of time
M is for meatballs
N is for napkins – you don’t need them, but they’re sooooo pretty
O is for outdoor furniture that will make your garden super cool in a flash
P is for the (free) pencils
Want more? READ: 12 thoughts everyone has while walking around Ikea
Q is for queuing at the checkout
R is for reading all the product names in your best attempt at a Swedish accent
S is for Scandinavian style
T is for the tiny tape measures you get in store
U is for calling an Uber when you realise you can’t possibly carry everything back on the bus or train
V is for variety
W is for wishing you had used the delivery service, rather than trying to fit everything into the car
X is one of two letters that have no product names starting with it. The other is Q
Y is for yet another candle…
Video Of The Week
Z is for zzzs. Those beds are so comfy, so why not just have a quick snooze?
Do you agree with our Ikea A-Z guide?