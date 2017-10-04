To celebrate, we're taking a look at Ikea catalogues from the past three decades

Ikea has been a household name and a homeware staple in the UK since the 1987, and today the Scandinavian store is celebrating 30 years since launching in the UK.

To celebrate, we’re looking at Ikea catalogues from the past three decades. While style and trends have changed a lot over the years, you’ll be able to spot some pieces from the archive covers that are still sold today. Which cover is your favourite?

1987

Glass display cabinets went out of fashion for a while, but they have come full circle and are back in style again! For proof, check out Ikea’s Fabrikor range. We’re not sure that sofa will have the same fate…

1988

Leather sofas were all the rage 20 years ago, and making a comeback now – particularly in that tan shade.

1989

The print on that sofa is so Eighties! Didn’t Jason Donovan have a shirt in the same fabric?!

1990

The Klippan sofa is still a staple in many British abodes.

1991

Orange and pine furniture…it must be the 90s!

1992

If it wasn’t for the branding, we never would have guessed that this granny-chic look was the work of Ikea. Although blousey florals have come back into fashion as of late….

1993

1994





1995

Now the furniture is all starting to look more familiar, like the Ikea we know and love!

1996

1997

Our first glimpse of the Tejn sheepskin rug on an Ikea catalogue cover! These have been popular in British households since the 90s, and they show no sign of disappearing anytime soon.

1998

The Antifoni floor lamp displayed here has been redesigned with nickel plating.

1999

2000

2001

The 2001 cover showcases a very classic Scandi look. It’s the first time we’ve seen part of the simple and classic Lack collection featured on a cover.

2002

2003

The next couple of years showcase Ikea design classics.

2004

2005

Who didn’t know someone with this bed?!

2006

Introducing the Malm collection!

2007

The Tejn sheepskin rug is back on the scene! And the catalogue covers begin looking uber-modern.

2008

2009

2010

This might just be our favourite cover of them all. There’s so much going on and so many beautiful rooms.

2011

2012

Showcasing Ikea’s excellent foldable and stackable pieces.

2013

2014

2015

2016

There you have it – 30 years of historical Ikea catalogue covers. Here’s to 30 more!