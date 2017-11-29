Get some Lagom for less this year! Ikea are giving all customers a £20 voucher when you buy a £25 real Ikea Christmas tree

Those Scandinavians really know how to do Christmas, and it usually includes a real Nordic Christmas tree. We think that’s the reason why, once again, our favourite Swedish homeware store, Ikea, are giving all customers a £20 voucher to spend instore when they buy a real £25 tree*. If you are a regular Ikea customer and are sure to be spending £20 in an Ikea store next year anyway, then this means a £5 Christmas tree for you – bargain! Be inspired: 12 unique ways countries around the world decorate their Christmas trees Marcos Tejedor, Home Decoration & Outdoor Sales Leader from IKEA UK and Ireland says,’There is something quite special about a fresh, real Christmas tree. The scent of pine needles through the home is one of our favourite Christmas fragrances, lifting everyone’s sprits during the festive season. At IKEA, we believe that people shouldn’t have to fork out a small fortune on their tree.’

The Christmas trees are available in store now until 23rd December. This year, IKEA has committed to stocking locally sourced Nordman fir, Nobel fir and Norway spruce trees from Scotland.

Make it last: Real Christmas trees – how to choose, decorate and look after them

Marcos continues ‘Our Christmas tree offer is now available in all stores and Order & Collection Points, apart from Stratford City OCP, making our trees more accessible and affordable than ever before. We’re also proud to be supporting local suppliers, with all our trees being sourced from around the UK.’

* This offer is valid when you buy a Christmas tree for £25 in a single transaction from an IKEA store, while stocks last. Offer is also valid in IKEA Norwich, IKEA Birmingham and IKEA Aberdeen Order and Collection points. (Not valid at IKEA Order and Collection Point in Stratford). There are other T&C’s on the Ikea website.

More bargains to be had: B&Q Christmas tree deal! Real Nordman Fir on sale for just £15

Video Of The Week

Thanks Ikea, we’ll probably be spending our £20 voucher on storage solutions for all the gifts Santa will be bringing us this year. Here’s hoping…