Next month Ikea will be launching a sustainable children's collection

Created with sustainability at its very core and using the latest in eco-friendly techniques, the Ikea Djungelskog collection is set to be a game changer.

‘We believe that when children play together they connect, learn and grow – and through Djungelskog we are focused on ensuring that children learn about the environment and become more aware of protecting it.’ says Agnieszka Lachowicz, Children’s Sales Leader, Ikea UK and Ireland, ‘We also hope it will help educate on animals at risk and build a love that will hopefully lead to the protection of these species in the future.’

This adorable new range of home accessories and toys will be available in stores and online from April, with prices starting from just £1.95.

The name Djungelskog translates as Jungle Forest in English, easy to see why it was chosen!

The new collection features bedding, curtains, cushions and rugs with patterns that are all printed with pigment paint – a process which uses 40 per cent less water compared to traditional printing techniques. In compliance with Ikea’s Better Cotton Initiative the cotton used for the range is all from sustainable sources.

How roarsome is this bedding set?! Little ones can sleep in the jungle with much-loved jungle characters.

This playful range is primarily aimed at children aged 3-7 years old. Soft toys and books from the collection focus on endangered animals from around the world. This allows parents to teach their children about the importance of looking after the environment. The hope is that children will fall in love with the featured animals and want to protect the world they live in.

Who says this is just for kids? Decorated in on-trend palm prints this rug is ideal for grown up rooms too.

In addition to the big cats there’s a crocodile character adorning accessories too. In this design he’s providing the perfect perch for a little birdy.

Give views a jungle vibe with the addition of these colourful curtains.

It’s a Cuddly toy! To keep the panda character there is an equally cuddly lion, tiger, elephant and monkey.

Here’s to furnishing playrooms while educating the little ones on environmental issues; they are, after all, the future of of this planet.