The Ikea Hjartelig collection has been designed to restore peace and tranquility at home

Improving our health and well-being has become a hot topic in recent years. So this April, Ikea is launching an new Hjärtelig furniture and accessories range – a limited-edition collection that invites us to press the ‘pause’ button on our hectic lives and create a sense of calm at home.

Read more about the wellness trend here: Make your home a haven of well-being in 2018

Whether it’s practicing yoga, tending to indoor plants or simply relaxing among beautiful, natural materials, this new collection is about talking moments to re-focus and to revitalise ourselves. Special attention was given to the use of beautiful, natural materials that appeal to the senses and can us help us to feel grounded.

When you think yoga mat you wouldn’t immediately think of Ikea would you? Well that could be about to change as this new range boasts a yoga rug, made from 100 per cent cotton. The design is perfect to encourage us to do some gentle yoga and relaxing meditating in the comfort of our own homes.

The stylish grey design, featuring a simple alignment stripe, is attractive enough to have out as a functional rug – even when it’s not being used for yoga.

It’s proven that plants can help to reduce stress levels. It’s no surprise that plant accessories feature heavily in this new wellness-inspired collection. This stylish red clay planter provides an ideal way of welcoming nature into our homes.

‘I chose to make the Hjärtelig headboard in woven rattan, a decorative and natural material that makes your bedroom feel warm and snug,’ says its designer Maja Ganszyniec. Rattan is one of the hottest materials for furniture in 2018. Its natural beauty is set to add a laid-back, bohemian feel to interiors.

The stylish headboard is designed to be mounted it to the wall, making suitable for all types of beds. It’s worth baring in mind that if you have a double bed, you will need two mounted side-by-side.

Dark green is a key colour within the new collection, as seen here on this 100 per cent sustainably sourced cotton bedding set. Green is a glorious shades for interiors, best know for having optimistic qualities, and perfect for creating a sense of well-being in our homes.

How can a change of colour improve your home? How injecting colour into your home can affect your mood

‘With this collection we want to reach all your senses, and smell is one of the most important. That’s why scented products and candles are becoming more common in homes.’ explains Maja. ‘The new scented candles have a herbal tone with ginger, orange and patchouli that changes the atmosphere in your room. The small glass jars also have lids so that you can keep in the scent if it gets too intense. And when the candles burn out, the jar can be a decorative storage space for your jewellery.’

Video Of The Week

Staying hydrated is of the upmost importance to health and vitality. This new carafe and glass set has a funky modern chemistry-lab feel to it!

This new collection will be available from April 2018.

Namaste.