Still looking fabulous at 50! Here's the timeless Ikea Ivar range as you've never seen it before...

Next month, Ikea will be celebrating the 50th birthday of Ivar, one of its most versatile and longstanding products. Over the last 50 years the Ivar furniture collection has been, and continues to be, an enduring staple in many of our homes.

Withstanding the test of time, the range of furniture pieces can be adapted to suit any decor and living arrangement; from young renters to growing families.

Have you seen the latest Ikea collection? Is Ikea’s latest designer collaboration its most ‘out there’ yet?

As the stunning photography below demonstrates Ivar can be completely transformed with a simple splash of on-trend colour, stylish new handles and a few decorative touches.

Like all of us a little TLC goes a long way to making us look fabulously fresh in our fifties! With a pine finish, that is beautiful in its own right, the sustainable wood used to construct the Ivar collection is easily prepped and finished with a few coats of paint to give the pieces a whole new lease of life. Would you believe the above furniture pieces were all once nude pine? Proof that small but effective changes can create a totally different look.

With a wide variety of combinations available, the Ivar furniture collection includes storage cabinets, chairs, shelving, drawers and wine racks. Suitable for any room, from the living room to a garage, creativity is the key in crafting a storage solution tailored to each living space and an individuals needs.

Imagination goes a long way to transform the simple pine chairs. Seen below with a fresh lick of paint, the high backs are then given a unique style twist with a length of fabric cord.

Buy now: Ivar Chair, £15, Ikea

Simply knot and twist the cord around the ladder-back, choosing a contrasting colour cord will add further interest. it’s a clever way to give the effect of a traditional straw back country-style dining chair.

Hey presto, just like that, a totally unique design for your home. Giving existing furniture pieces a transformation is far cheaper than replacing them.

Add a unit, take away a drawer, extend the height – you can make the pieces work for your own space – as seen here with the cabinet makeover.

Buy now: Ivar Cabinet, £170, Ikea

Video Of The Week

These are just a few ideas to refresh your existing Ivar furniture, the possibilities are endless. Will you be transforming your pine Ivar pieces?