Check out IKEA's new pop-up restaurant...but you have to make your own meal

If you can’t get enough of IKEA’s meatballs then its pop-up restaurant, which opens on Shoreditch High Street later this month, will be music to your ears.

There is a catch though…you’ll have to cook them yourself.

Yes, IKEA’s DIY dining club shares the same ethos as the shop itself – it provides the materials and you can do the rest.

Diners will be able to entertain up to 20 friends at a time, with the help of a head chef.

IKEA’s Dining Club website explains: ‘Completely free of charge, the nation’s food loving entertainers can book their slot to host a brunch, lunch or dinner, where they will take over the restaurant, choosing their menu from a range of modern sharing dishes, including some Scandinavian classics, and will even have the restaurant named after them.’

And they’ll do all the cleaning up afterwards. But the best part is that it won’t cost you a penny.

But why is IKEA doing it? The company said: ‘With people spending less time cooking and eating together in the UK, IKEA are giving the foodies, wannabe-cooks, kitchen-novices and fine-diners the chance to express themselves and impress their friends in a restaurant where they will have their very own sous chef and maître de.’

You can also book a free slot at one of the ‘Food for Thought’ cookery workshops going on throughout the fortnight, which includes tutorials from Great British Bake Off winner, Edd Kimber, and a ‘Deliciously Scandi’

workshop with Ikea’s food chef.

But if cooking isn’t your thing, there will also be an IKEA café on site serving Swedish delicacies, as well as a virtual reality kitchen and, of course, a shop in case you were in urgent need of some more coat hangers or a scented candle – they’ve thought of everything!

The IKEA Dining Club will be available from 10am to 10pm from 10 – 25 September. Click here to book your slot.