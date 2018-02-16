Ikea brings a touch of industrial chic to our homes

Tamara Kelly
Do you love industrial-style interiors? Check out Ikea's new collection launching in April

Artisan textures are playing a key role in interiors this year. Not one to miss out on a trend Ikea is embracing textures with its new Industriell range. The simplistically stylish collection has been designed, in collaboration with designer Piet Hein Eek, to celebrate the imperfect and unique nature of raw materials.

This limited edition collection may not be what most would associate with Ikea. Turning its back on mass-produced uniformity, this range of furniture and accessories is all about producing beautifully distinctive and unique products, but still at Ikea’s affordable prices….

Piet Hein Eek Ikea-lights

Industriell Pendant lamps, from 22 each, Ikea

Perfect for those who love the industrial look this collection celebrates raw materials, unfinished surfaces and imperfections. Each handmade bamboo shade is unique.

There’s been a resurgence for natural materials used for lighting this season, easy to see why they are popular. With the trend for bring the outdoors in, natural materials look perfectly at home in a room filled with house plants.

Piet Hein Eek Ikea-idustrial-new-range

Industriell Chiar, £80, Ikea

The Industriell solid pine chair celebrates the beauty of nature, ‘Normally pine wood products are made of wood which has been through a process of taking out almost all disturbances. For Industriell though we ensured the wood met IKEA’s high standards and then only put it through the first step in the process giving it a rough-look surface and character again.’ explained Designer Piet Hein Eek.

The chair will be available in clear lacquer and a choice of colours; Light grey, Green-Black, Light Grey-Green, Blue and Yellow.

Piet Hein Eek Ikea-chair

Industriell Armchair, £120, Ikea

With Piet, renowned for using salvaged material to create stunning furniture, this collaboration has lead Ikea to develop new ways of working with wood, glass, ceramics and textiles. This stylish armchair is made of woven paper and powder coated steel.

Piet Hein Eek ikea

Industriell Shelving Unit, £90; Industriell Glasses, 90p each, all Ikea

What home doesn’t have a set of Ikea glasses? They are effortlessly cool and not to mention, so affordable.

Piet Hein Eek Ikea

Industriell Vase, £18, Ikea

You can see clearly that the red clay vases are made by hand in moulds, rather than on a machine. This process is what makes each one totally unique; it’s imperfections becoming a design feature.

Piet Hein Eek Ikea

Industriell Tea Towel, £5.50 for 2, Ikea

In Piet’s opinion, the tea towels are the best example of the ‘hand-made, mass-produced’ theme of this new collection. He hand-drew the patterned designs, so that they would be less than perfectly symmetrical. When sewn by machine he hoped the effect would be that of a handmade textile.

‘The checks give the impression that someone with an inferior handloom has really done their best to weave a lovely design. The pattern looks very handmade but is actually produced in large quantities on a superior weaving machine.’ says Piet.

The Industriell collection is launching this April.

