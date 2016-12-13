The tongue-in-cheek names have left Twitter users in hysterics





Forget ‘KONCIS’ and ‘BETRODD’, Ikea has been putting smiles on faces by banishing the Swedish names of some of its products and replacing them with the most common Google searches on relationship advice.

The ‘Retail Therapy’ campaign was launched by the furniture retailer to prove to consumers that the company’s products have always been inspired by the way people live in the real world.

So don’t be surprised if you’re met by a garlic crusher when you type into Google ‘How to say I’m not interested’.

Other common dilemmas that have replaced the names of products include ‘My Partner Snores’ (a day bed) and ‘She doesn’t want to cuddle’ (a mattress wedge).

And it doesn’t stop at relationship advice. Some children’s products have also been renamed. A toy dog is now ‘My dad is allergic to furry animals’ and a Queen costume has become ‘My family doesn’t respect me’.

The campaign has left people on Twitter in hysterics.

Cara Brookins tweated: ‘Brilliant collection of ‘retail therapy’ ads that actually made me laugh. Well done, IKEA!’, while Doreen tweeted: ‘Problem solved. Nothing IKEA can’t fix’.

The promotional video tells shoppers ‘whether it’s a snoring husband, a never-ending gaming son or any other relationship problem you have, IKEA can come to the rescue. Or at least put a smile on your face when googling for an answer.’

Just another reason to love the Swedish superstore of dreams…