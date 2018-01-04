Ikea sale – five key buys you might have missed

Available in selected stores, these discounted pieces are well worth getting your mitts on while stocks last

The Ikea sale is a bit of a funny one. Mainly because the bargains – and even their prices – vary from one store to another. That’s why we’ve done our research and have picked out our favourite discounts and the branches that will be stocking them.

There really are some great deals to be had, but with all offers ending on Sunday, you’d better get in there quick.

1. Brusali three-door wardrobe

We like the space saving middle door, which doubles as a full-length mirror, so you don’t need to hang one elsewhere. A matching chest of drawers is on special offer in many stores, too.

In store now: Brusali three-door wardrobe, was £140, NOW from £99, Ikea

Available on offer at Birmingham (£99), Gateshead (£99), Edinburgh (£115), Reading (£120), Bristol (£125) and Sheffield (£125) stores only

2. Finede side table

Made from sustainable bamboo, this simple coffee/side table is an eco take on Mid-century design.

In store now: Finede side table, WAS £60, NOW from £30, Ikea

Available at Warrington (£30), Belfast (£36), Gateshead (£40), Milton Keynes (£40), Lakeside (£45), Cardiff (£48) and Sheffield (£49) stores only

3. Hemnes bedside table

The Hemnes range is an Ikea staple, and a classic to boot thanks to its simple, clean lines. We’d love to wake up to this sunny yellow side table, which would work just as well in a living room or as an old-fashioned telephone table in a hallway.

In store now: Hemnes bedside table, WAS £49, NOW from £27, Ikea

Available at Manchester, (£27), Lakeside (£29), Warrington (£30), Sheffield (£35), Coventry (£39) and Reading (£39) stores only

4. TJÄNLIG oven and extractor

We love the sculptural shape of the extractor, and the cream shade of both pieces. If you’re looking for new appliances for a country kitchen, they’re ideal. Plus, go to a high-end manufacturer and you’d be spending a small fortune to get the same look.

Unfortunately this offer is only available in one store – Coventry. At least it’s in the middle of the country…

In store now: TJÄNLIG oven in beige, WAS £369, NOW £250, Ikea

Available in Coventry store only

In store now: TJÄNLIG wall-mounted extractor hood, WAS £350, NOW £200, Ikea

Available in Coventry store only

5. BJURSTA extendable dining table in brown/black

If Christmas exposed the shortcomings of your dining space, this extendable table might be a savvy buy. It’s brown/black finish is very much on trend for 2018, when pale wood furniture will find itself competing with more dark and sultry surfaces. And it’s a snip with up to 50 per cent off.

In store now: Bjursta extendable dining table, WAS £200, NOW from £100, Ikea

Available at Warrington (£100), Milton Keynes (£120), Glasgow (£125 in brown), Gateshead (£130 in brown), Birmingham (£145), Tottenham (£150), Reading (£160 in brown) and Nottingham (£160) stores only.