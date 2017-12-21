February 2018 sees the launch of an exciting new range by Ikea, in collaboration with renowned interiors designer Tom Dixon.

What’s the outcome of these two big names joining creative forces? A fresh new seating concept for our homes, ideal for small space living. Meet Delaktig a collaborative seating solution that invites everyone to, in the near words of Louis Walsh, make it their own.

‘Here at IKEA, we are really excited to be collaborating with Tom Dixon. Modular furniture is becoming ever-important in today’s homes and we wanted to create a range that could reflect people’s living needs and at the same time bring style to people’s homes.’ says Luis Lopes, Living Rooms Sales Leader at Ikea, ‘Delaktig is an adaptable product that can cater to all different tastes and respond to those who desire flexible and fluid living throughout their home.’

In an age where small space living is becoming the norm, this versatile new range hits the spot! The possibilities are endless, with configurable backrests, armrests and lamps to name but a few ways to create bespoke seating to suit small spaces.

The word Delaktig means ‘being involved’ in Swedish, which is fundamentally what this range hopes to achieve – encouraging customers to be involved in how they want their product to look and adapt the range to meet their needs and personal lifestyle.

Grooves in the platform’s aluminium frame add to its adaptability, allowing for clip-on furniture, such as side tables seen above – the perfect ledge to place a cuppa while lounging in front of the TV. The clip on side tables are a great example of a space saving solution.

Shine a light to the situation. The lamp can be attached to the frame, or stand alone as a traditional floor lamp. And, with its more than flexible head you can turn it whichever way you please – transforming it instantly from ideal reading light to a backlit floor lamp, casting a relaxed evening glow.

This stylish and highly practical new range is not in stores until February 2018, but well worth the wait we reckon.