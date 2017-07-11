Jackie Kennedy’s childhood home is on the market for $49.5 million

Step inside a former home of the ultimate First Lady and enter a world of decadence, luxury and Georgian charm

Just half an hour from the capital city, Merrywood is considered to be the finest private estate in the Washington DC region. The redbrick and limestone building was built in 1919 and still retains many of its original Georgian features including white stone pillars and sash windows. But perhaps its biggest draw is that it was once Jackie Kennedy’s childhood home.

The then Jacqueline Bouvier moved to the 23,000 sq ft mansion aged 12, along with her mother and step-father, Standard Oil heir Hugh D. Auchincloss Jr. The estate covers seven acres of land and sits on the banks of the Potomac River.

Whilst the interior of the property has been renovated, it has been done so sensitively and in keeping with the original bespoke master-work of renowned designer Barry Dixon. Entering the home almost feels like stepping back in time. The grand entrance hall, with its gold furnishings, opens to grand living rooms of varying sizes, with hardwood floors, eye-catching chandeliers and beautiful fireplaces.

The property has been designed with entertainment in mind. This can be seen in every aspect of the property, from the size of the estate and the variety of rooms, to the parking spaces and outdoor facilities.

The family quarters cover the first floor, with a master suite complete with his-and-her dressing rooms, four additional bedrooms, a private study and an exercise room. Four further bedrooms and three bathrooms are found on the second floor.

Fortunately for guests, an elevator services all four levels of the home, meaning that a trip to the climate-controlled wine cellar in the basement isn’t too much of a trek.

The estate is listed with Sotheby’s International and JLL for $49.5 million.

Formal landscaped gardens surround the home, and there are a series of outdoor garden rooms of different sizes. So whether you’re in for large-scale entertaining, intimate al fresco dining, or simply relaxing and enjoying the views across the river, there’s a space to suit.

The grounds boast both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, as well as tennis courts and an exercise studio. There truly is something for everyone here.

With a childhood home like this, we’re guessing the White House wasn’t too intimidating for Jackie when it came to moving day…