Check out James Corden’s new $10 million mansion in LA

Nation’s sweetheart James Corden has made the big leap from High Wycombe to the high life of Hollywood, splashing out £7 million on an LA mansion.

The actor and comedian moved to LA three years ago to host his own chat show – The Late Late Show – but until now he has rented out of fear that his LA career wouldn’t take off.

It seems that he’s feeling pretty secure there now though, putting down roots in LA’s swanky Brentwood neighbourhood.

The mansion has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms – plenty of room to accommodate his family of four, and to welcome friends and family when they visit from across the pond.

Built in 1997, the 8609 sq ft house has been designed in New England style, with classic wooden cladding adorning the exterior, and charming beamed ceilings and hardwood floors embellishing the interior.

Just look at this impressive double-height entrance hall!

The kitchen has an informal breakfast area that is perfect for when James is alone with his wife and kids. This leads through to one of two family rooms, with a cosy fireplace for when the LA sun has set.

When guests are over, there’s a formal dining room and sitting room for entertaining.

Head upstairs to a floor full of bedrooms. The master suite has a spacious seating area and walk-in wardrobes, and the en suite is about as luxurious as they come.

And it doesn’t stop there. Down in the basement there’s a media room for films and games, and there’s also a gym that opens on to the garden. Perfect for running out for a quick dip in the pool!

The home is surrounded by half an acre of lush green gardens. As well as the sparkling swimming pool there are beautiful lawns and even a little stream running through the grounds.

The trellis-covered patio complete with firepit and built-in barbecue is the dream spot for entertaining. And we’re sure James is going to be doing a lot of that in order to get to know his celebrity neighbours. Living nearby are the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Harrison Ford.

We miss you James, but we’re sure you’ll be very comfortable in your beautiful new home.

