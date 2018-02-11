But at £2.6million, it's not exactly a steal...

Our new favourite crime drama McMafia meets a dramatic climax in tonight, and we’re already wondering what to do with our Sunday evenings once the show is over. So if you’re looking for a more permanent McMafia fix, here’s an idea. Why not buy the house that banker-turned-mobster Alex Godman lives in?!

Located in South Kensington, streets away from Gloucester Road Tube station, the charming mews was used for various exterior shots of Alex and live-in girlfriend Juliet’s home.

Mews houses were first built in the 18th century as stables for the horses for local mansion owners, with living quarters for servants above. But they’ve since become highly sought after thanks to their quiet and private locations, away from the traffic and bustle of London life.

Sounds like the perfect home for an amateur mobster trying to hide from his past…

It’s on the market with Lurot Brand, an agent that specialises in mews properties. It describes the place as ‘A stunning example of a mews, finished with style and a layout that makes this property both practical and beautiful.’

Downstairs, the layout is largely open-plan. It comprises a large dining and living area, with a separate kitchen tucked away in one corner. We love how the owner has a screen just by the kitchen door, so it can be screen off from the rest of the space.

It’s a great space that, it’s fair to say, is being under used at the moment. We’re big fans of the fantastic artwork, though. We’re sure Alex would approve.

In the cute kitchen, you’ll find marble worktops and smart olive green worktops. Cupboard doors conceal most of the appliances, which give the place a more streamlined and uncluttered look.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes (for those sharp suits and cocktail dresses, maybe). The master is en suite, and there’s also a separate bathroom for guests to share.

Cranley Mews is no stranger to the screen – you’ll also spot it in a scene from 1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral. So if you fancy living on a film set, now’s your chance.