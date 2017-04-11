Designer Spotlight: Lorraine Kelly’s hot new summer range

This month sees the launch of Lorraine Kelly’s latest homeware range for JD Williams. We met up with Lorraine to find out all about her summery third collection and hear what life is like in her own home…

We headed to the swanky Soho Hotel in London to meet the lovely Lorraine Kelly, who we can confirm is just as delightful as her TV persona. Following the success of the previous two collections, Lorraine has teamed up with JD Williams to launch a new SS17 homeware range that’s as sunny and bright as her morning programme.

Available to buy now, Lorraine at Home features two capsule collections – Tropical and Seascape – both of which are very close to Lorraine’s heart. The TV presenter, was keen to celebrate her own style and family home in Scotland in both her collections.

‘The new trends are a reflection of my travels and my love of the seaside. This season is all about mixing and matching, spring and summer seasons are perfect for playing around with colour,’ she says.

The Tropical collection is very much on-trend for this summer, celebrating bold leafy botanical motifs and exotic prints. Quirky accessories featuring flamingos and pineapples in a fun palette of bubblegum pink, sunny yellow and bright turquoise are a sure fire way to add interest to any room.

When asked about her favourite piece in the collection Lorraine looks straight to the flamingo in the room, ‘it’s the Flamingo cushion, it’s cheeky and I like that. We should have accessories that are a little bit out there and I love flamingoes, who doesn’t?’ It comes back to adding a few key pieces to transform a living space for a fresh new summer look.

Palma Duvet set, from £20; Flamingo Cushion, £16; Dunmore Pineapple Table Lamp, £39; Ceramic Pineapple Trinket Box, £10, all Lorraine at Home for JD Williams.

The Seascape collection is a modern interpretation of life by the sea – think bold blues, coral red and crisp whites in combination of stripes and watery florals. With prices starting from £10, the products are affordable and available for all, which was important to Lorraine when designing the two collections. As she told us at the launch, ‘you can change an entire room with a cushion’ it’s not about having to spend a lot to make a big impact, ‘ I want everyone to be able to decorate their homes in a fun style that’s easy to live in, at a reasonable price, and I think we’ve managed to achieve that’.

From left, Kelpie Cushion, £12; Seashells Cushion, £12; Watercolour Jasmin Cushion, £10; Jasmin Duvet Set, from £20, all Lorraine at Home for JD Williams.

The range is called Lorraine at Home, so we ask what is life like at home?

‘There are a lot of books and photographs everywhere, for me it’s all about comfort, millions of cushions. My favourite room in my home in Dundee is the kitchen, it’s the heart of the house.

‘One of my favourite things in the world is my husband, who’s a great cook, stood at the cooker chopping and chatting with me sat on a stool with a glass of wine blathering away to him.’

So what makes an ideal home?

‘The ideal home has to be about you expressing your personality, for me that’s all about books, photographs and fresh flowers,’ she says. ‘You shouldn’t be dictated to by fashion, you’ve got to make it your own and it’s really important you feel comfortable.

‘It’s amazing the amount of people that will buy furniture for what it looks like, you’ve got to sit on it, lie on it so it’s got to be something that works for your and your lifestyle. It has to be comfortable and welcoming, because we spend so much time there. You have to feel relaxed, it’s like a little sanctuary’.