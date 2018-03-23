The famous English painter once loved in this stunning house, in the heart of London's fashionable Hampstead

Despite Suffolk being ‘Constable country’ where John Constable painted his most iconic landscapes, Hampstead Heath was also a great focus for his work. Having spent many summers in Hampstead with his family, he finally made a permanent move to London in 1827. That move was to Well Walk, a picturesque five storey town house.

The house was granted a Blue Plaque in 1923 to highlight it’s once famous resident.

The impressive family home comprises three reception rooms, a kitchen, study, three bedrooms, bathroom, shower room, utility room and garden.

‘As the former home of such a major figure in English landscape painting, Well Walk is a truly special property and one of north west London’s most significant historical houses.’ explains Peter Brooks, head of residential at Savills Hampstead.

‘The sale of Well Walk presents a rare opportunity to reside in an iconic house in a setting which inspired many of Constable’s renowned works.’ Peter further comments, ‘ We expect its appeal to be far-reaching, taking in those seeking a family home as well as buyers captured by the prospect of living in the former home of one of the nation’s greatest artists.’

The living room has a beautifully grand feel thanks to high ceilings and period features.

John Constables artwork is on display in art galleries worldwide including Tate Britain, The National Gallery and The National Gallery of Art in the United States. His most famous paintings include Dedham Vale of 1802, The Hay Wain of 1821 and Hampstead Heath with a Rainbow of 1836.

The kitchen has a certain charm thanks to it’s stripped back floorboards and painted cabinetry.

Perhaps in homage to the residence being the former home to a great artist, every room boasts an array of impressive artwork.

A grand four-poster adds the wow factor to this bedroom. Original sash windows are an endearing feature in this property.

The outside space provides a quaint courtyard garden. A balcony door leads out directly from the living space to the patio garden below.

The famous house is currently on the market through Savills Hampstead, with a guide price of £4,000,000.

Well Walk’s Blue plaque

The commemorative plaque on the exterior highlights the famous credentials of this home.