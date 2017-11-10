John Lewis Christmas Advert 2017 – everything you need to know

SPOILER ALERT! We've had a sneak preview of the most anticipated advert of the year!

Over the past few years, John Lewis has celebrated Christmas through gift-giving and love receiving. Featuring an iconic song sung by a modern artist and various animals, children and snowmen, we’re surely in for another treat yet again this year.

When is the release date?

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2017 is due to hit screens this Friday 10th November at 8am on the John Lewis website – and it’s as eagerly anticipated as the big man in red! The advert will first be shown on TV on Friday 10th November at around 9.30pm on Channel 4 – during Gogglebox. At approximately the same time, it will also be broadcast on all Sky’s own channels.

What is the plot?

This two-minute advert tells a heartwarming story of a little boy called Joe, who is kept awake by a 7ft imaginary monster called Moz, who is living under the bed. The two form a friendship and play together every evening, but staying awake through the night starts to take its toll on Joe, who can hardly keep his eyes open during the day. On Christmas Day, Joe receives the perfect gift of a night light, which helps him finally get some peace and quiet from Moz, and a good night’s sleep.

Just as you think the ad has come to a close, Joe turns the light back off and hears the familiar rumblings of his friend and is reminded that he can bring Moz back any time he thinks of him.

‘This year’s Christmas campaign brings to life the power of children’s imaginations and the joy of great friendships. Moz and Joe’s story is magical and heartwarming, and I’m sure it will be loved by all of our customers, young and old,’ says Craig Inglis, John Lewis’s Customer Director.

What music is used in the John Lewis Christmas advert?

Under The Bed is set to a cover version of ‘Golden Slumbers’, originally sung by The Beatles, and recorded for John Lewis by British band Elbow. The ‘Golden Slumbers’ track will be included in Elbow’s ‘Best Of’ album, which will be released on November 24th. Guy Garvey, lead singer of Elbow, says ‘The project was such a pleasure. We are really proud to be involved.’

Can I buy my own Moz the Monster?

Moz the Monster merchandise will be available to purchase on the John Lewis website and in selected stores from the day of launch.

Will there be a charitable donation?

This Christmas John Lewis has chosen Barnardo’s as its charity partner and will make a donation to the charity from the sales of Moz cuddly toys and mugs.

How can you get involved?

In addition to watching the advert, you will be able to enjoy Moz and the story in a number of different ways. At the John Lewis flagship store on Oxford Street, London visitors will be able to see and hear what’s thought to be the world’s first farting and snoring window as Moz plays in the room in Joe’s house.

On Facebook you will be able to have fun ‘mozifying’ your face using your Facebook camera, and in selected stores, you will be able to create your own monster selfie at a Monster Maker station.

A recording of actress Sally Phillips reading the Moz The Monster story will be available for download from johnlewis.com, Sky boxes and Google Home. Google Home customers will also be able to personalise their story, choosing their own sound effects.

You can watch the much-anticipated advert here from 8am tomorrow at www.johnlewis.com/christmas-advert or www.youtube.com/johnlewisretail.

We’ve already seen it and we think you’re going to love it. It’s definitely worth letting the kids stay up for it!